What Is Chris Klieman’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Kansas State HC

Chris Klieman has now become the face of the Kansas State Wildcats. Paul Finebaum also thinks that the Wildcats under Klieman are “pretty high up.” The head coach led his team to some grand victories, like the 44-41 against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl, wrapping up a nine-win season. Klieman helped Kansas State break its Big 12 Championship drought since 2012 in 2022. He holds a storied resume.

Before donning the head coaching role, Klieman made multiple stops as being assistant coach. His coaching debut took place with Northern Iowa in 1991, followed by Western Illinois in 1994, Kansas in 1997, and Missouri State in 1999. Klieman’s last stint for the assisting role was at North Dakota State as the defensive coordinator in 2012. He was then promoted to the head coaching role in 2014. Having such a strong resume, fans are now inquisitive about Kleiman’s financial standing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Chris Klieman’s Net Worth?

Today, Klieman is known for his head coaching role. But not many know that his love for football started with playing college defensive back at Northern Iowa. He was a three-time All-Gateway Conference defensive back and a four-year letterwinner from 1986 to 1990. Klieman graduated in 1990, holding a degree in health education and a master’s degree in physical education in 1992.

AD

via Imago December 31, 2022: Kansas St. Head Coach Chris Klieman looks on as his team plays during the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas St. Wildcats at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. /CSM New Orleans USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221231_zaf_c04_012 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

However, later on, he pursued his career as a head coach and reached the pinnacle of success. It’s reflected in his net worth. As reported by College Football Network, his net worth in 2023 was reportedly $1.2 million.

Chris Klieman’s Contract Breakdown

Klieman’s love for the sport was instilled by his dad, Bob. He was a high school football coach and biology teacher. His mother, Mary, was a preschool teacher. However, having grown up in Iowa, he had been a Hawkeyes and Cyclones fan and always dreamt of holding the head coaching seat. And in this process, Klieman got the full support of his parents.

The Wildcats’ HC got his first head coaching breakthrough at North Dakota State in 2014, followed by Kansas State in 2019. And there has been no dull moment for Klieman ever since then. He signed his first deal with the Wildcats in 2019, which ran through 2026. On May 11, 2023, he signed an extension that runs through 2030, with a total compensation of $44 million. That’s an average of $5.5 million per year.

What is Chris Klieman’s Salary?

Klieman signed a contract extension a season after he’d helped the Wildcats record their first 10-win season since 2012. They would also go on to finish 14 on the AP Poll. Athletic director Gene Taylor, couldn’t have asked for someone better. “Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program in four years that not only has won a Big 12 championship, but even more importantly, one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture,” he had shared.

This extension helped him to seal a spot in the top half of the Big 12 as per the head coaches’ salary rankings. Going by USA Today’s report from October 2024, Klieman’s 2024 compensation of $5.25 million ranked fifth among public schools in the 16-team Big 12.

Year Salary 2025 Not disclosed 2024 $5,250,000 2023 $4,750,000

Chris Klieman’s Career Earnings

Back in 2019, Klieman agreed to a six-year contract. Back then, his initial base salary was $2.3 million. This contract also guaranteed Klieman a $200,000 increase each year. However, his financial success skyrocketed after Klieman led the Wildcats to the Sugar Bowl in 2022. He was rewarded with a new contract for his success.

Year Team Total Earnings 2016 North Dakota State Bison $300,000 2017 North Dakota State Bison $312,000 2018 North Dakota State Bison $6,603,600 2019 Kansas State Wildcats $2,300,000 2020 Kansas State Wildcats $2,323,958 2021 Kansas State Wildcats $2,915,292 2022 Kansas State Wildcats $3,700,000 2023 Kansas State Wildcats $4,750,000 2024 Kansas State Wildcats $5,250,000

The new contract that extends through 2030 guarantees Klieman a total compensation of $44 million, considering an average of $5.5 million per year. He led the Wildcats to win eight games in 2023, their overall record was 9-4. Thus, it came with a big bonus for Klieman as it triggered an automatic one-year extension through 2031 at the maximum of $6.5 million.

So far, he has earned an estimate of $28.5 million as a college head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A look at Chris Klieman’s Brand Endorsements

Klieman is pushing old philosophy in the new age of recruiting. “We had a conversation about it in a team meeting today. It is not going anywhere. We expressed to the guys who wanted to be here with Name Image, and Likeness that Kansas State is improving really well. It will help us keep everybody,” shared the Wildcats’ head coach. Other than this, not much information is available on Kleiman’s brand engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chris Klieman’s Investments and Business Ventures

Klieman and his wife, Rhonda, have a happy family of two sons, Devin and Colby, and one daughter named Haley. All throughout his life, he has devoted himself to sports. Though not much information is available about his business endeavors, he is indeed making his kids proud, with his actions even beyond the gridiron.

In April this year, Klieman took a huge step in the world of charity. He donated $5.4 million bonus and an endorsement deal to charities and homeless relief. The head coach shared, “This is bigger than football. If we’re in a position to help, we should. Every person deserves a chance, a warm place to sleep, and hope.” While Klieman is no stranger to giving back, he just set a new standard in college athletics.