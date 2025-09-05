What Is Colbie Young’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Colbie Young’s football journey has taken him through the grind of JUCO, the spotlight of the ACC, and now into the SEC. A senior wide receiver at Georgia in 2024, Young appeared in five games and found the end zone twice. Before Athens, he spent two productive seasons at Miami (Fla.), totaling 79 receptions for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns across 22 games, after first making a name at Lackawanna College as a JUCO three-star prospect.

His path began at Binghamton High, where, under coach Michael Ramil, he closed out his prep career with 14 touchdowns in eight games. Now majoring in Sociology and Housing Management & Policy, Young’s story reflects both the explosive potential of his game and the challenges he’s faced off the field.

Where is Colbie Young from, and what is his nationality?

Born July 24, 2002, in Binghamton, New York, Colbie Young is American. While details about his parents’ professional or personal lives remain private, Young has shown glimpses of his family background.

In 2019, he shared a photo alongside his mother, older brother, and younger siblings on game day—an image that captured the tight-knit support system behind his football climb. That family bond fueled his rise from small-town New York to the national stage of the SEC.

What is Colbie Young’s Ethnicity?

Although Young’s specific ethnic background has not been publicly disclosed, he is believed to be of African descent. His heritage has not been a focal point in his football coverage, but it remains a piece of his identity.

Is Colbie Young African-American?

Yes, Colbie Young identifies as African-American. However, the deeper roots of any ethnic mix within his background have not been revealed.

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

Young’s upbringing undoubtedly played a role in shaping his resilience, though his faith has not been publicly confirmed. Given his background, it’s possible he was raised in a Christian household, where belief and discipline often intersect with athletic drive. However, the challenges in his personal life have tested his character.

On October 8, 2024, Young was arrested and charged with battery and assault of an unborn child after injuring his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart suspended him indefinitely the following day, stating Young would remain out until the legal matter concluded. Ultimately, on January 29, 2025, Young accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.