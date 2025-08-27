What Is Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been a steady contributor in the Kansas backfield since arriving in Lawrence, bringing a bruising style and balance that reflects his years of preparation on the field. In 2024 the redshirt senior running back carried 65 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, appearing in 8 games while also catching three passes for 33 yards. His path to KU was shaped by an impressive high school career at Moore High School in Oklahoma, where he rushed for 2,544 yards and 45 touchdowns across 36 games. Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, he ranked No. 25 in the state of Oklahoma before becoming a Jayhawk. Beyond the numbers, though, Hishaw’s story stretches into his upbringing, family ties, and the values that continue to define his journey.

Where is Daniel Hishaw Jr. from, and what is his nationality?

Daniel Hishaw Jr. was born and raised in Moore, Oklahoma, and holds American nationality. He is the son of Toddrick and Shirley Noel, who have played vital roles in shaping his path both on and off the field. His father, a businessman based in Norman, has been a guiding force in Hishaw’s development, while his mother, Shirley, has been the steady anchor through every challenge and success. Family is central to his identity. He has three siblings. A brother named Jawaun and two sisters, Tiara and Brooklyn. The athletic bloodlines also run deep, as his cousin, Donovan Gaines, suits up alongside him for the Jayhawks. With such a strong support system, it’s no surprise Hishaw has found ways to overcome setbacks and carve a role in Kansas’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s ethnicity?

While no official public record directly details his ancestral roots, Daniel Hishaw Jr. is a Black American athlete. The specific mix of his heritage remains unknown, but his identity is clearly tied to the African-American community that has shaped much of the college football tradition in Oklahoma and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Hishaw Jr. (@daniel.hishawjr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Is Daniel Hishaw Jr. African-American?

Yes, Daniel Hishaw Jr. is African-American. But regarding his religion, he has always carried himself with a quiet confidence, keeping his relationship with God personal and private. While faith is an anchor in life for many players, Daniel chooses not to make it the centerpiece of headlines or interviews. Instead, what fans and teammates see is the product of that inner strength. His relentless effort, his grit, and the way he competes every snap on the field. Hishaw prefers to let his game speak for him, channeling that foundation of discipline and belief into the way he runs. For him, the spotlight is about football, but those who know him best recognize the deeper well of purpose driving it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

Faith and values have quietly underpinned Hishaw’s story, even if not always front and center. While there is no public confirmation of his specific religious affiliation, the influence of his upbringing points toward Christian roots. That guidance has blended with the advice and examples that shaped his character. This is done by leaning on family, accountability, and humility. It can be seen in the way he carries himself on the field.