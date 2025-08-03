What Is Eliah Drinkwitz’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Missouri Tigers HC

Nobody saw this coming back in 2020. Eliah Drinkwitz rolled into Columbia, Missouri with a clipboard, a southern drawl, and one hell of a playbook. Now, flash forward to 2025. He’s leading Mizzou to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. Dropping dimes in contract negotiations, and signing endorsement deals like he’s an NFL QB. His paycheck? Thick. His impact? Loud. His future? Let’s just say it comes with commas. So, what exactly is Coach Drink raking in this year?
What is Eliah Drinkwitz’s net worth?
Eliah Drinkwitz’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $15 million and $20 million. That figure includes career coaching earnings, retention bonuses, and off-field income like brand deals. He’s already banked over $46 million in total salary since taking over at Mizzou. He also added a recent $5 million Powerade endorsement. This net worth is conservative. Remember, this doesn’t even touch investments, incentives, or personal assets. So the ceiling is probably even higher.
Eliah Drinkwitz’s contract earning
Before he was commanding Mizzou’s sideline and pulling $9 million per season, Eli Drinkwitz started at the bottom rung. Back in 2014, he was coaching tight ends at Boise State for just $160K. A year later, he leveled up as the offensive coordinator and saw that salary double. From there, he hopped to NC State, calling plays and earning somewhere between $300K and $400K per year from 2016 to 2018.
But his true breakout moment came in 2019. Appalachian State handed him the keys to the castle, and he delivered a 12–1 record and a Sun Belt title in just one season. That one-year wonder act landed him the Missouri gig in 2020, where he started out with a cool $4 million per year. Over time, thanks to smart recruiting, SEC grit, and some seriously savvy contract clauses, he has now led Mizzou to consecutive 10-win seasons in 2023 and 2024. That feat alone has him sitting in the same rarified air as Gary Pinkel.
|Eliah Drinkwitz
|Year
|Team
|Position
|Career Earning
|2012
|Arkansas State
|Assistant
|$160,000
|2013
|Arkansas State
|Assistant
|$72,200
|2014
|Boise State
|Tight end coach
|$160,015
|2015
|Boise State
|OC
|$305,020
|2016
|North Carolina State
|Assistant
|$450,000
|2017
|North Carolina State
|Assistant
|$454,500
|2018
|North Carolina State
|Assistant
|$575,000
|2019
|Appalachian State
|Head coach
|$750,000
|2020
|Missouri
|Head coach
|$3,925,000
|2021
|Missouri
|Head coach
|$4,000,000
|2022
|Missouri
|Head coach
|$4,000,000
|2023
|Missouri
|Head coach
|$6,000,000
|2024
|Missouri
|Head coach
|$9,000,000
What is Eliah Drinkwitz’s salary in 2025?
Drinkwitz signed a contract extension in July 2025 that keeps him at Missouri through the 2029 season. It’s the third time the Tigers have extended him since 2020. Honestly, with the way he’s turned the program around, who can blame ‘em? Right now, in 2025, Drinkwitz is earning $9 million in total compensation. That figure holds steady from his previous extension and will climb to $9.25 million in January 2026.
That salary puts him on par with coaches like Mark Stoops and Lane Kiffin. But what separates Drinkwitz is how fast he climbed the pay ladder. In 2020, he was at $4 million. By 2023, he was pulling $6 million. Now, he’s among the SEC elite, despite Mizzou not being a traditional powerhouse. It shows how much the school values stability, growth, and a little bit of SEC chaos control. The contract does not come with an immediate pay raise but does increase incrementally over time.
|2024
|$9.00 million
|2025
|$9.00 million
|2026 (after Jan. 16)
|$9.25 million
|2028 (after Jan. 16)
|$9.50 million
In total, the deal is worth around $46.5 million. And yes, it still ranks him 5th among SEC coaches. Tied with names like Lane Kiffin and Josh Heupel, and just behind the big boys: Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, Kalen DeBoer, and Steve Sarkisian. One wild clause exists though for Eliah: If he ditches the job before Dec. 1, 2025, he owes Mizzou $5 million. That number gradually slides down each year. Translation? The Tigers aren’t letting him walk out without a fat check.
Eliah Drinkwitz’s brand endorsements
Here’s where it gets fun. In what might be one of the biggest individual coach-brand pairings in college football, Eliah Drinkwitz inked a $5 million endorsement deal with Powerade in 2025. You heard that right. Powerade.
The deal is one of the largest for any college coach outside of football factory programs. And Drinkwitz didn’t stop there. He also donated $1 million from his personal earnings back into the Missouri football program. And another sizeable chunk to orphanages and community support groups. Now that’s building a legacy both on and off the field.
No word yet if he’s got anything brewing with Nike or BBQ sauce brands. But given his media personality, don’t be surprised if more endorsement deals come knocking. He’s smart, marketable, and plays the long game. Drinkwitz’s story is what happens when preparation meets opportunity, then hits turbo. Missouri bet on a young, charismatic coach with vision, and that bet’s paying off big-time. Both on the scoreboard and in the bank account.
