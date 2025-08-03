What Is Eliah Drinkwitz’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Missouri Tigers HC

Nobody saw this coming back in 2020. Eliah Drinkwitz rolled into Columbia, Missouri with a clipboard, a southern drawl, and one hell of a playbook. Now, flash forward to 2025. He’s leading Mizzou to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. Dropping dimes in contract negotiations, and signing endorsement deals like he’s an NFL QB. His paycheck? Thick. His impact? Loud. His future? Let’s just say it comes with commas. So, what exactly is Coach Drink raking in this year?

What is Eliah Drinkwitz’s net worth?

Eliah Drinkwitz’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $15 million and $20 million. That figure includes career coaching earnings, retention bonuses, and off-field income like brand deals. He’s already banked over $46 million in total salary since taking over at Mizzou. He also added a recent $5 million Powerade endorsement. This net worth is conservative. Remember, this doesn’t even touch investments, incentives, or personal assets. So the ceiling is probably even higher.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s contract earning

Before he was commanding Mizzou’s sideline and pulling $9 million per season, Eli Drinkwitz started at the bottom rung. Back in 2014, he was coaching tight ends at Boise State for just $160K. A year later, he leveled up as the offensive coordinator and saw that salary double. From there, he hopped to NC State, calling plays and earning somewhere between $300K and $400K per year from 2016 to 2018.

But his true breakout moment came in 2019. Appalachian State handed him the keys to the castle, and he delivered a 12–1 record and a Sun Belt title in just one season. That one-year wonder act landed him the Missouri gig in 2020, where he started out with a cool $4 million per year. Over time, thanks to smart recruiting, SEC grit, and some seriously savvy contract clauses, he has now led Mizzou to consecutive 10-win seasons in 2023 and 2024. That feat alone has him sitting in the same rarified air as Gary Pinkel.

Eliah Drinkwitz

Year Team Position Career Earning

2012 Arkansas State Assistant $160,000

2013 Arkansas State Assistant $72,200

2014 Boise State Tight end coach $160,015 2015 Boise State OC $305,020 2016 North Carolina State Assistant $450,000 2017 North Carolina State Assistant $454,500 2018 North Carolina State Assistant $575,000 2019 Appalachian State Head coach $750,000 2020 Missouri Head coach $3,925,000 2021 Missouri Head coach $4,000,000 2022 Missouri Head coach $4,000,000 2023 Missouri Head coach $6,000,000

2024 Missouri Head coach $9,000,000

What is Eliah Drinkwitz’s salary in 2025?

Drinkwitz signed a contract extension in July 2025 that keeps him at Missouri through the 2029 season. It’s the third time the Tigers have extended him since 2020. Honestly, with the way he’s turned the program around, who can blame ‘em? Right now, in 2025, Drinkwitz is earning $9 million in total compensation. That figure holds steady from his previous extension and will climb to $9.25 million in January 2026.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Music City Bowl-Iowa at Missouri Dec 30, 2024 Nashville, TN, USA Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches the clock against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium TN USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20241230_tbs_ra1_046

That salary puts him on par with coaches like Mark Stoops and Lane Kiffin. But what separates Drinkwitz is how fast he climbed the pay ladder. In 2020, he was at $4 million. By 2023, he was pulling $6 million. Now, he’s among the SEC elite, despite Mizzou not being a traditional powerhouse. It shows how much the school values stability, growth, and a little bit of SEC chaos control. The contract does not come with an immediate pay raise but does increase incrementally over time.

2024 $9.00 million 2025 $9.00 million 2026 (after Jan. 16) $9.25 million 2028 (after Jan. 16) $9.50 million

In total, the deal is worth around $46.5 million. And yes, it still ranks him 5th among SEC coaches. Tied with names like Lane Kiffin and Josh Heupel, and just behind the big boys: Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, Kalen DeBoer, and Steve Sarkisian. One wild clause exists though for Eliah: If he ditches the job before Dec. 1, 2025, he owes Mizzou $5 million. That number gradually slides down each year. Translation? The Tigers aren’t letting him walk out without a fat check.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s brand endorsements

Here’s where it gets fun. In what might be one of the biggest individual coach-brand pairings in college football, Eliah Drinkwitz inked a $5 million endorsement deal with Powerade in 2025. You heard that right. Powerade.

The deal is one of the largest for any college coach outside of football factory programs. And Drinkwitz didn’t stop there. He also donated $1 million from his personal earnings back into the Missouri football program. And another sizeable chunk to orphanages and community support groups. Now that’s building a legacy both on and off the field.

No word yet if he’s got anything brewing with Nike or BBQ sauce brands. But given his media personality, don’t be surprised if more endorsement deals come knocking. He’s smart, marketable, and plays the long game. Drinkwitz’s story is what happens when preparation meets opportunity, then hits turbo. Missouri bet on a young, charismatic coach with vision, and that bet’s paying off big-time. Both on the scoreboard and in the bank account.