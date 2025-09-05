What Is Eric Singleton Jr.’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Eric Singleton Jr. arrived at Auburn in January 2025 with a reputation already established and a skill set that could reshape the Tigers’ wide receiver room. The transfer from Georgia Tech, Singleton, made a name for himself early in his career, hauling in 48 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns during his freshman year in 2023. He followed that up in 2024 with 56 catches for 754 yards and three scores, proving himself as a consistent big-play threat with three 100-yard performances. His lone Auburn appearance in 2024 came late, where he managed three receptions for 20 yards, but the trajectory of his career suggests he’s primed for a much bigger role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric $ingleton Jr † (@luuh_e_)

Before college, Singleton starred at Alexander High School, recording 65 receptions for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 10 games as a senior. Now majoring in business administration at Auburn, his path is grounded not only in athletic promise but also in the family and character foundations that shape his story.

Where is Eric Singleton Jr. from, and what is his nationality?

Born on August 28, 2005, in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Singleton Jr. is an American through and through. The son of Tecara Carroll and Eric Singleton Sr., he was raised in a household that valued both humility and ambition. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Emani and Evye, and carries with him a strong family connection to Auburn: his cousin, Darvin Adams, starred for the Tigers before winning a CFL championship. That family tie makes his arrival at Auburn more than just a transfer—it feels like a continuation of legacy. Singleton’s American nationality and Atlanta upbringing have molded his personality, blending the competitiveness of the city’s football culture with the discipline instilled at home.

What is Eric Singleton Jr.’s ethnicity?

The 5’10, 180 lbs Tigers wideout’s ethnicity ties back to African descent, though the exact origins of his family’s roots have not been made public.

Is Eric Singleton Jr. African-American?

Yes, Singleton Jr. is African-American. While the specifics of his heritage and mix remain unknown, his identity and culture are woven into both his upbringing and his approach to the game.

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

What stands out most in Singleton Jr.’s background is the influence of his family, particularly his mother, Tecara Carroll. Known for her humility and steady voice, she has kept her son grounded despite the attention surrounding his career. “Eric, he was ‘No’ from the beginning. He was not going anywhere. He was like, ‘He’s happy where he is.’ And I was like, ‘Well, if you’re happy, then there’s no need to even entertain,’” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That kind of perspective reveals the family-first foundation Singleton carries with him.

Singleton Jr.’s athleticism isn’t limited to the gridiron. He has excelled in track and field as well. In 2004, he competed in two ACC meets. He earned a first-place finish in the 200m (21.33) at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. At the Georgia Tech Invitational ran a first-place, personal best time of (10.32) on the 100m dash. This complements his wide receiving skills, giving us an inkling of what’s to come next from his side on college football.