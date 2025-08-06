What Is Frank Reich’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Stanford HC

When Stanford Cardinal fired Troy Taylor at the end of the 2025 season for conduct issues, they did not have to look far. While the program is still not sure about finding a permanent replacement, he has placed Frank Reich as the school’s interim football coach for the 2025 season. And there are ample reasons to back it up…

Reich carries with him a strong resume. He played college football for the Maryland Terrapins and was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1985 NFL draft. Reich began his coaching career with assistant roles with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. And then made multiple stops at the Arizona Cardinals, San Diego Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, Reich landed his first head coaching job at Indianapolis, followed by the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Now that he is back in college, fans are curious about his financial status.

What is Frank Reich’s Net Worth?

Reich was the head coach for the Carolina Panthers until he was fired in November 2023. But over the years, he has accumulated enough wealth, holding different coaching positions in the pro league. As reported by Clutch Points on June 15, 2024, last year, Reich’s net worth was approximately $10 million. Combining Reich’s professional playing career and coaching career, he holds a total of 13 years of experience.

Between football, baseball, and basketball, football was his best sport, as he started at quarterback in his last two years. Reich was also part of the Big 33 Football Classic in 1980, which featured the top high school players in the state of Pennsylvania.

Frank Reich’s Contract Breakdown

Reich’s contract is unique in that he’s not being hired as the team’s long-term replacement. He is only there for the 2025 season. After wrapping up his Stanford stint, Reich will once again be a free agent, while the college football program will once again begin its search. It’s definitely beneficial for Reich, who will have the privilege of evaluating future NFL or college opportunities. In the meantime, if he can lead Stanford to a strong record in his first season, he could once again emerge as a possible NFL head-coaching candidate. After all, he needs to whitewash his image after being fired by the Panthers in 2023.

What is Frank Reich’s Salary?

Now that the 63-year-old has temporarily taken the head coaching seat at Stanford, former quarterback Andrew Luck is super excited. In an interview with ESPN, he said, “Frank is a teacher, a winner, and a coach of the highest caliber. Frank’s values align seamlessly with our vision for this program, and I firmly believe in his ability to maximize the on-field potential of our student-athletes while serving as a role model in all aspects of their personal growth.” Even though, for now, Reich has signed a one-year interim head coaching role, he is estimated to earn $4 million at Stanford, as reported by Sports Casting.

Coach Name: Frank Reich

Year Salary 2025 $4 million (projected) 2024 $6 million 2023 $10 million

Frank Reich’s Career Earnings

Reich has earned multiple NFL feathers in his head coaching hat. The longest he has been is with the Colts from 2018-2022. This was followed by his one-year stint with the Panthers.

Year Team Total Earnings 2019 Indianapolis Colts $9 million 2020 Indianapolis Colts $9 million 2021 Indianapolis Colts $9 million 2022 Indianapolis Colts $9 million 2023 Carolina Panthers $10 million (approx.)

In an interview with ESPN back in 2022, Reich shared he wasn’t “even close to bitter” over getting fired by the team. That’s because he knew he would receive as much as $36 million from the team through 2026.

What Are the Brands Endorsed by Frank Reich?

The NCAA opened the gates to NIL for the athletes in July 2021. However, Stanford coaches were prohibited from discussing NIL deals with their athletes until April 2024. For nearly three years, the school shunned NIL and refused to adjust the admissions process for potential transfers. As Reich is stepping into the college football head coaching role for the first time, he has yet to condition himself to the NIL landscape. For now, not much information is available about Reich’s brand endorsements.

Frank Reich’s Investments and Business Ventures

Back in 2023, the former Carolina head coach invested in real estate. He bought a Foxcroft estate worth $3,450,000. The South Charlotte home is spread over a carpet area of 5,255 square feet. The property has four bedrooms plus five-and-a-half baths with an open floor plan. Crafted by Greg Perry and Grandfather Homes, Reich’s new home featured a covered veranda and fire pit, smart-home automation, along with a lot of other attractions.

Well, Frank Reich did not just think about himself. The Stanford head coach, along with her wife Linda, founded kNot Today in 2019. The mission of the foundation reads, “kNot Today exists to generate awareness, initiate prevention strategies, and assist in the development of innovative healing programs for sexually abused and exploited children.”

Now the spotlight’s on Coach Reich. Will he earn a permanent seat at Stanford or start scouting his next NFL sideline?