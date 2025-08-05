What Is Jake Dickert’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Wake Forest HC

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were in a sticky spot. Previous head coach Dave Clawson, who led the program from 2014 through the 2024 season, had hung up his boots. That’s when Wake Forest counted on Jake Dickert, the former Washington State Cougars head coach. He held a record of 67-69 there and has since moved into an advisory role. Dickert carries four seasons of head coaching experience into Wake Forest. He has also served as interim head coach, filling Nick Rolovich’s spot, and has led the Cougars to a 23-20 record and three bowl games since then. The coach graduated from University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point in 2007 where he played football. Now that he is at Wake Forest starting a new chapter, there are changes to the head coach’s net worth and contract.

What is Jake Dickert’s Net Worth?

Not much information is there about the 41-year-old head coach’s net worth. However, going by the estimations, Dickert’s net worth should be in the range of $2.5 million to $3 million, depending on the incentives he received last season for his team’s performance on and off the field.

Jake Dickert’s Contract Breakdown

Dickert’s contract with Washington State University (WSU) was extended through the 2027 season. But before that, he had signed a five-year contract worth up to $13.5 million. $7.5 million of the contract is guaranteed to him. It guaranteed him a lump sum amount of $2,728,900 for the 2023 season. Limited information is available about his contract at Wake Forest.

What is Jake Dickert’s salary?

As per USA Today’s data from October 16, 2024, Dickert earned a total pay of $2,550,000, and a maximum bonus worth $550,000. Media reports suggest Wake Forest likely negotiated a significant raise, positioning his compensation above the ACC average, possibly in the $3M–$4M per year range.

Coach Name: Jake Dickert

Contract Duration – Total Value Year Salary 2025 Not known 2024 $2.55 million 2023 $2.7 million 2022 $2.7 million

Jake Dickert’s Career Earnings:

Year Team Total Earnings 2017 Wyoming $152,470 2018 Wyoming $152,470 2019 Wyoming $273,712 2020 Washington State $563,750 2021 Washington State $701,875 2022 Washington State $3.4 million 2023 Washington State $3.4 million 2024 Washington State $3.1 million

Jake Dickert’s Brand Endorsements

Among ACC programs, Wake Forest is one of nine sponsored by Nike. Wake Forest field hockey, for example, has an Adidas partnership as part of broader athletic sponsorships, but this does not extend to football. No information is available about Dickert’s brand endorsements. “One thing I’ve learned in the last couple of years, you just assume that’s what’s happening. That’s the new game, not that I’ve accepted that or I think it’s OK … Collectives operate out of their own entities, through the coaches,” Dickert shared his take on NIL.

However, he acknowledges the power of NIl. As in an interview, he shared, “I’m not a market specialist … I know last year in the portal, you couldn’t talk to an unproven kid for under $300,000. So, if that is something where you can set the market there.” Meanwhile, Wake Forest fans must already be losing their sleep. Their program will be stepping onto the gridiron for the first time under Jake Dickert on August 21 at Miller’s on Robinhood in Winston-Salem, NC.

As Wake Forest has now passed on the baton to him, it’s now Jake Dickert’s responsibility to pull the Demon Deacons from the abyss. The program ended the 2024 season with a disastrous 4-8 record. Washington State wrapped up the season with an 8-5 overall record. Is it Wake Forest’s time to experience a glow-up?