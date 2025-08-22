What Is Jaziun Patterson’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has put together an exciting roster for the 2025 season. And one of the vital pieces to his interesting puzzle has to be Jaziun Patterson. The 5’10” and 210-pound running back played 10 games in the 2024 season. His stats? Patterson rushed 63 times for 309 yards (4.9 yards per carry avg.), with a long of 39 yards and two touchdowns. His best moment from last season came against Minnesota, where Patterson rushed a career-high 18 times for 66 yards (long of 13 yards). Now that he moves into the 2025 season, fans want to explore Patterson beyond the gridiron, his roots, and everything that shaped who he is today.

Where is Jaziun Patterson from, and what is his nationality?

Patterson was born on December 10, 2003, in Boca Raton, Florida. His exposure to college football came quite early. Patterson attended Deerfield Beach High School. He came under the high school coach David Blackwell, and there has been no turning back. Patterson earned first-team all-county honors as a junior and sophomore.

His high school years planted a strong seed within him as he helped Deerfield Beach earn four straight playoff appearances. As a junior, he posted 63 rushing attempts for 700 yards and eight touchdowns. In his senior year, Patterson came up with 75 rushing attempts for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a three-year team captain. Besides playing football, Patterson holds a major in sport and recreation management.

What is Jaziun Patterson’s ethnicity?

So where do Patterson’s roots trace back to? The running back was born to Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson and raised in Florida. Patterson’s dad, Acey, has always been a rock of support in his son’s life. The proud dad never misses a chance to boost the running back on social media. A post on Acey’s IG account from August 19, 2021, showed Patterson in the Iowa jersey. The caption read, “Its go time. 1st game of the senior year. BUCK PRIDE 🤫🦌.”

Not much is known about the personal or professional life of his mother. However, her influence has molded Patterson into a disciplined individual who not only loves the sport but respects it.

Is Jaziun Patterson African-American ?

Exact information on Patterson’s ethnicity is not disclosed. Having been born and raised in Florida, he is widely believed to be African-American. Details about Patterson’s personal beliefs remain private, as the Iowa running back has chosen to keep the spotlight on his on-field performance.

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

Patterson’s close-knit family has played a pivotal role in shaping his values, influencing both his faith and character. As he once shared in an interview, his father played a huge role in making Patterson what he is today. The Iowa running back said, “My dad. He’s just hard-working. He’s strong. He raised 16 of us. I have 15 siblings. He managed to go to work. You know, there was a lot of stuff that happened in my past, and he was able to get us out of those situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patterson shares a deep love for food. Steak and shrimp are his favorite. This, in turn, led to the running back developing a heart-to-heart connection with his grandma. “My grandma, she cooks soul food, so it’s like cornbread and collard greens. Turkey and ham — we need both of them. Stuffing and macaroni and cheese. That’s probably it,” Patterson shared.

That’s how, till today, Jaziun Patterson’s family has been a constant source of support. It’s time for him to make them prouder.