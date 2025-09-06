What Is Joey Aguilar’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has been part the most popular QB swap in years. When Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers fell prey to an NIL drama with Nico Iamaleave, the quarterback jumped ship. Iamaleava then joined the UCLA Bruins. Feeling threatened about his chance, Joey filled Iamaleava’s place in Tennessee, leaving UCLA. While doubts prevailed about him, he crushed them all in his season opener against Syracuse, coming up with 247 yards and three touchdowns. Do you remember Joey’s promise when he boarded the Volunteers’ wagon? “I’m ready to get to work, compete at the highest level and build something special with my teammates and coaches,” wrote the quarterback. With this, he has already become a sensation. Let’s discover more about Joey’s roots.

Where is Joey Aguilar from, and what is his nationality?

Joey was born on June 16, 2001, in Antioch, California. He found the love of his life, football, while he was growing up. Joey went to Freedom High School in Oakley and had a stellar high school football career. During his last two prep seasons, he threw 32 touchdown passes as a senior. His next chapter as a JUCO player was at Diablo Valley Community College in central California, northeast of San Francisco. There he threw for 1,446 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

Joey’s college career kick-started with Appalachian State. In his junior and senior seasons combined, he came up with 6,730 yards and 24 touchdowns. Academically, Joey holds an undergraduate degree in communication studies from App State.

What is Joey Aguilar’s Ethnicity?

Joey’s roots trace back to California. He was born to loving parents, Jose and Lydia Aguilar. Jose, even though he was born in the US, is a first-generation Mexican American, meaning his family hails from Mexico. On the other hand, Lydia carries Puerto Rican roots.

His mother worked as an ER unit secretary, handling long, demanding shifts in a hospital emergency department. Joey’s dad had a business of detailing and washing cars. At the same time, he was a football coach himself.

Is Joey Aguilar Hispanic?

A great mix of Mexican American and Puerto Rican heritage makes Joey part of the Latino/Hispanic community, and he proudly embraces both sides of his roots. “It’s awesome. Hispanic quarterbacks. There aren’t many out there,” Joey proudly shared per Ouresquina.com. “To go out there and represent is amazing. Especially for the younger kids, seeing a Hispanic quarterback and they’re Hispanic as well. Growing up, they can be like, ‘Dang, that’s awesome. I want to be like that one day.’”

Influence of Upbringing on Faith and Character

There was a lot of sacrifice from Joey’s parents in making what he is today. His mother, Lydia, had put her blood, sweat, and tears working. But her heart craved to get a glimpse of the little Joey, for whom she used to sneak away on late-night breaks. That’s when she picked him up at 9 p.m., who used to wait at a train station in Antioch, all alone.

So, growing up, Joey has seen his mother working hard to give him the life he once wished for. And definitely, he has made her proud. After Joey’s Tennessee debut, Lydia tweeted, “Made it home to Cali, here for a couple of days to turn around and do it again. Had an amazing weekend with family, lost my voice, shed some tears, and, most of all, hugged my boy.” His father, Jose, equally had an important role to play in Joey’s life.

The quarterback was made to join his father’s business when he was 14 years old. He ensured that Joey Aguilar fought for what he deserved the best, and nothing came ready and served. As in the interview, the quarterback shared, “It’s pretty much plain and simple, like what it says, you know. Even though my dad was my coach, I wasn’t a starter, you know, he would throw me in there, and I would still have to work to be that guy.” The coming weeks may well define how Joey cements his parents’ pride in his legacy.