What Is Joey McGuire’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of Texas Tech HC

Talking about Joey McGuire’s records at Texas Tech? The list is long. He became the first head coach in program history to lead the Red Raiders to a bowl victory in each of his first two seasons at Texas Tech. Besides this, he is the only head coach in Red Raiders’ history to lead the team to an above .500 conference record in each of his first three seasons. However, McGuire’s talent was not limited to heading Texas Tech.

He has held assistant coaching roles in multiple spots, including Crowley High School, Cedar Hill High School. McGuire’s college breakthrough happened with Baylor in 2017. And his coaching wagon in college has been running since then. After racking up so many years of coaching experience, fans now want to explore his financial milestones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Joey McGuire’s net Worth?

Growing up, McGuire had no connection with Texas Tech. Rather, the now Red Raiders head coach attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and graduated in 1995. However, later on, he did not pursue his career in this field and gave coaching a shot. And in this process, he landed his hand on multiple honors.

AD

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days Jul 13, 2023 Arlington, TX, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire is interviewed during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20230713_jpm_an4_012566

In 2022, McGuire was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. But for what did he earn the credit? McGuire wrote one of the most memorable turnaround stories in Texas high school football history during his 14 seasons leading Cedar Hill. He was also handed over the Coach of the Year honors for Class 5A that season by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA). So, it was obvious that when it came to finances, there would be no turning back for McGuire. As reported by College Football Network, the Texas Tech head coach is reported to have a net worth of $26.6 million.

Joey McGuire’s Contract

McGuire was only 31 years old when he was promoted to head coach at Cedar Hill. Before that, he had served the high school for six seasons as an assistant coach. And that flipped their luck. He ended Cedar Hill’s drought of not winning a season in eight years by gifting them a 6-4 campaign in his debut. But talking about financial success, things eventually got better for the two-time District Coach of the Year (2005-06) in the college landscape. McGuire was either the ninth or 10th highest-paid among the Big 12 head football coaches for the 2024 contract year. This came after McGuire signed a new six-year contract in 2022 that will run through 2022.

What is Joey McGuire’s Salary?

McGuire had wooed Texas Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt. He said, “I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program. It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come.” In his debut season, in 2022, he achieved something unimaginable. McGuire helped his boys rack up wins over both Texas and Oklahoma and the most Big 12 victories since 2009. Financial success was bound to follow after this. In 2024, McGuire got a salary worth $4,247,960.

Coach Name: Joey McGuire

Year Salary 2025 Not disclosed 2024 $4,247,960 2023 $3,280,000

Joey McGuire’s Career Earnings

Under the terms of the six-year, $26.6 million agreement, McGuire will receive $100,000 annual increases in his yearly compensation. Without the performance bonuses, McGuire’s contract will rise to $4.6 million for the 2028 campaign.

Year Team Total Earnings 2017 Baylor – 2018 Baylor – 2019 Baylor – 2020 Baylor – 2021 Baylor – 2022 Texas Tech $4,280,000 2023 Texas Tech $5,104,960 2024 Texas Tech $5,247,960

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A look at Joey McGuire’s Brand Endorsements

As per the reports, McGuire’s program will be paying athletes roughly $55 million. But even then, the Red Raiders caught side eyes. Rival programs claimed that McGuire and co. went well above “market value” to woo the players. At the same time, under McGuire, Texas Tech signed a 2025 roster that costs north of $28 million. Turns out that the head coach has turned all his focus to uplifting his program, as there is no information available about McGuire’s personal brand endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey McGuire’s Investments and Business Ventures

McGuire met the love of his life, his wife Debbie, in the mid–90s. They have two kids, daughter Raegan is a fashion designer in New York City, and his son Garret followed in his father’s footsteps, playing quarterback at Baylor, and now assists McGuire in the Texas Tech coaching roster. However, their kids definitely must be feeling proud of how their parents are leaving their mark off the gridiron.

Joey McGuire and his wife have taken up giving back to society seriously. Back in 2023, the McGuire duo announced that they would chair the year’s Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving. Not just this, he donated his entire $10.4 million bonus and endorsement deal to charities and homeless relief. As McGuire’s fortune rose, so did his commitment to giving back.