What Is Jon Gruden’s Net Worth in 2025? All About HC’s Earning From NFL, Salary, Contract & More

It’s been four years since Jon Gruden last took to the sidelines. He stepped down as Las Vegas Raiders head coach on October 11, 2021, and hasn’t led an NFL or college team since. Despite the hiatus, Gruden’s name is circulating as a potential candidate following Sherrone Moore’s firing at the Michigan Wolverines. Here’s a look at his financial standing.

What is Jon Gruden’s net worth?

Over his twenty-two years of coaching, Gruden has hopped between multiple programs. As per the reports of Celebrity Net Worth, Gruden’s net worth is $30 million.

Gruden’s head coaching journey began with the Oakland Raiders (1998–2001) before he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008. After a nearly decade-long stint as an ESPN analyst, he returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, only to resign in October 2021 amid an email scandal.

Jon Gruden’s contract breakdown

Gruden inked a 10-year, $100 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the longest coaching contract in NFL history, according to Adam Schefter. For context, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract was five years for $17.5 million, per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

The Oakland Raiders’ compensation package included first- and second-round draft picks in 2002, a first-rounder in 2003, a second-rounder in 2004, plus $8 million in cash spread over three years.

Jon Gruden’s salary

Gruden had two stints with the Raiders. The first one was from 1998 to 2001. The Raiders traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl against the Raiders. He went on to coach the Buccaneers until 2008.

The Raiders swung for the fences when Mark Davis reeled Gruden back to the sideline with a 10-year, $100 million mega-deal, the biggest coaching contract the NFL had ever seen. It was a clear attempt to revive the magic Gruden created from 1998 to 2001, when he steered the team to a 38-26 mark without a single losing season.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Las Vegas Raiders 2018 $10 million Unknown Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2002 $3.5 million Unknown

Jon Gruden’s career earnings

A decade in the broadcast booth didn’t cool his fire. If anything, it sharpened his big-picture understanding of the game. Sure, dropping $10 million a year on a coach who’s been away that long raised eyebrows, but Gruden returned with the same trademark intensity and a broader view of modern football.

As an ESPN commentator, Gruden earned $6.5 million per year. However, the exact figure of his career earnings is not available.

A look at Jon Gruden’s college and professional career

Born on August 17, 1963, Gruden grew up steeped in football, thanks to his father, Jim, who coached at Indiana Hoosiers and later at Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A multi-sport athlete in high school, Gruden went on to play quarterback for three years at the University of Dayton.

He launched his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 1986-87, then bounced through several college stops as an offensive assistant before breaking into the NFL in 1990 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lately, after Moore’s firing, Michigan alum Dave Portnoy is strongly rooting for Gruden as a good fit for the job. To make his claims stronger, the Wolverines booster tweeted an old 1984 Gruden media guide bio. It revealed a wish Gruden had that not many knew about: “After graduation, he would like to become the head coach at the University of Michigan.”

Even though Gruden’s Michigan wish did not come true, he had an illustrious career in the pro league.

Gruden posted a total 117-112 NFL record, including winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tried his luck outside the gridiron, too. Gruden was an on-air analyst for ESPN from 2011 to 2018.

What are the brands endorsed by Jon Gruden?

During his coaching timeout, the then-55-year-old Gruden turned into a commercial regular. He starred in a half-dozen Hooters ads and popped up in spots for GoPro, Corona, Nationwide, Dunkin’ Donuts, Bridgestone, and GMC. Gruden even jumped in to help promote The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012.

Jon Gruden’s investments and business ventures

Not much information is available about Gruden’s business investments. However, he focused on charitable endeavors. Gruden created the FFCA (Fired Football Coaches Association) in 2009 after his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The group’s mission included helping fund the development of young athletes at the school level.

Jon Gruden’s house and cars

Gruden and his wife, Cindy, owned 21.5 acres in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and also a custom Las Vegas–area estate that hit the market for $7.5 million. They bought the 8,684-square-foot home for $4.3 million in August 2021, just before his resignation.

Located in the exclusive Southern Highlands community, also home to quarterback Derek Carr, the property included five bedrooms, high ceilings, retractable glass walls, a wine room, a gym, an office, and an infinity pool with mountain and city views. Not much information is available about Gruden’s current residence.

In July 2020, the Southern Nevada Ford Dealers welcomed Gruden to Las Vegas by presenting him with a custom Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Before that, Gruden had owned an ultra-rare, low-mileage 2015 Shelby GT350R, one of just 37 produced that year.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Jon Gruden to make a comeback to head coaching after four years, this time in college football.