What Is Le’Veon Moss’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Le’Veon Moss has steadily carved out his place as one of the most explosive running backs in the SEC. Recruited by Jimbo Fisher in 2022, the player out of Istrouma College Prep brought a blend of power and track-star speed to Texas A&M. In 2024, he started nine games and logged 121 carries for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns before a season-ending injury cut short what was shaping up to be a breakout year. His 6.3 yards per carry ranked second in the SEC and 17th nationally, a mark that earned him All-SEC Second Team honors. Moss was more than just a one-dimensional back, adding 10 catches for 141 yards, giving his coaches versatility in both the ground and passing game.

Long before his SEC emergence, Moss was a highly touted four-star recruit, selected for both the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl after racking up 1,754 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in high school. A multi-sport athlete, he flashed raw speed on the track with a 10.84 in the 100m and a 23.04 in the 200m. Those numbers weren’t just eye candy—they translated directly to the gridiron, where Moss became a true home-run threat.

Where is Le’Veon Moss from, and what is his nationality?

Le’Veon Moss (born November 15, 2002) is an American football RB. Born and raised in Louisiana, Moss represents the blueprint of a Southern-bred power back—hard-nosed, physical, but with breakaway acceleration. His national identity is straightforward: he is American.

What is Le’Veon Moss’s ethnicity?

Regarding Moss’s ethnic background, he is of African American descent, something he has proudly embraced throughout his journey. His family life has played a massive role in shaping his path. Two people stand above all in his support system—his mother, Tena Moss, and his brother, Ledarius Jones. Both have been constants as Moss navigated the grind from Istrouma College Prep standout to SEC backfield centerpiece.

His father’s identity, however, remains less clear. Moss has never spoken publicly about him, and his name isn’t part of the record. Interestingly, in June 2021, a man named Tony A. Jones shared a photo of Le’Veon and Ledarius, which sparked speculation about a paternal link. While the question of whether Jones is indeed Moss’s father remains unanswered, what’s evident is that Moss leaned heavily on the strength of his mom and brother, who helped build the discipline and drive needed to reach the SEC stage.

Is Le’Veon Moss African-American?

Yes— Le’Veon Moss is African-American, and it’s central to both his identity and his connection to the game.

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

When it comes to religion, Le’Veon Moss has not publicly disclosed his beliefs. However, given his Southern roots and family values, it is likely he identifies as Christian. Still, that’s just an assumption.

Coaches often note Moss’s maturity and resilience, attributes that stem not just from athletic discipline but also from the grounding influence of his family. For Moss, the combination of family strength and likely faith creates the backbone of a player whose identity stretches well beyond the stat sheet.