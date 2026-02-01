What Is Lou Holtz’s Illness? Latest Health Update and Current Condition Explained

Lou Holtz’s name rings differently in college football circles as the only coach in NCAA history to march six different programs into bowl games. The legendary football figure etched his legacy with Notre Dame’s 1988 Natty and a century of wins. But in the wake of his turning 89 years old this past January, Holtz sparked serious health concerns across the college football community. Here’s what we know about his current situation.

Is Lou Holtz still alive? The latest update on his current health status

Holtz stepped away from Notre Dame after the 1996 season, but the game never really let him go. The Minnesota Vikings came calling for him to replace Dennis Green, but he turned down that offer. Holtz then looked for a change and replaced the sidelines with the commentary box.

‘After a two-season stint as a CBS Sports commentator, Holtz proved his coaching fire never died, returning to the sidelines in 1999 to lead the South Carolina Gamecocks. After wrapping up that chapter, Holtz continued to make appearances now and then. But on Thursday, January 29, sports writer Kyle Sutherland confirmed that Holtz had entered hospice care.

Is Lou Holtz sick? What is Lou Holtz’s illness?

Over the years, Holtz has fought multiple health battles. Back in November 2020, the former linebacker at Kent State was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz said back then in an interview.

He was involved in a car accident while traveling in Florida back in 2018, but he escaped any major injuries.

“Spoke for Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday in Miami,” the coaching legend wrote on X. “Was in a car accident on I-95 as I was headed south, but I’m ok. Now I know how players feel when they are sore all over.”

Holtz faced a major health scare in 1995 when muscle weakness led doctors to a frightening discovery: a bone growth was squeezing his spinal cord, threatening paralysis. He underwent a complex, four-and-a-half-hour surgery where doctors removed the neck disc and inserted a bone graft to save his mobility.

In 2014, he revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis, which was treated successfully. However, this time there is no information on the illness he is suffering from.

Has Coach Lou Holtz entered hospice care?

Yes, Holtz appears to be in hospice care. His son, Kevin Holtz, posted a family picture on Instagram. In the caption, he confirmed that his father is facing a health challenge. He mentioned that their focus is on maintaining Holtz’s comfort, and the whole family is together.

What have Lou Holtz’s family and representatives said about his health?

Holtz lost his wife, Beth Holtz, in July 2020 when she was 83 years old. She lost a lengthy bout with throat cancer. Beth and Lou had been married for nearly 59 years. Holtz is now surrounded by his four children: Kevin Holtz, Luanne Altenbaumer, Skip Holtz, and Liz Holtz Messaglia.

“While this is a challenging time, our focus is on maintaining his comfort, quality of life, and care in his Orlando home,” Kevin wrote in a Facebook post. “As family has always been of the highest importance to Coach, we are holding onto each other and focusing on making every moment and day count. The whole family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and support, but asks for privacy as we navigate this journey. Psalm 41:3.”

Lou Holtz’s legacy stretches far beyond the sidelines. In 1998, he and his wife founded the Holtz Charitable Foundation, built on a simple but powerful mission: “serve one another in love.” The sports world is sending prayers and wishes for a swift recovery to the legend.