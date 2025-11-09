What is Mike Norvell’s Buyout? How Much Will FSU Owe If They Fire Him After Clemson Embarrassment?

Florida State lost to Clemson today, November 8, 2025, with a final score of 24-10. The defeat adds to a disappointing season that started with so much promise, especially after the team’s strong start, which now feels like a distant memory. At this point, it’s only a matter of time before they kick Mike Norvell out.

The year actually kicked things off with a bang back in August. FSU pulled off a massive upset against No. 8 Alabama, winning 31-17. Everyone was praying their downfall era is done, especially after their 2024 season’s 2-10 record. We all thought this year was going to be another home run like 2023, and the energy was through the roof.

Imago November 09, 2024: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241109_zma_c04_793 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

But boy, that momentum didn’t last long at all. After that sweet start, the team just hit a wall and fell into a major slump. A four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing loss to Stanford, totally killed the mood. Fans and big-money boosters were getting super antsy. And also, the talk online quickly shifted to firing the coach as the team’s record tanked to a dismal 4-5.

With all the talk about the team’s performance, the conversation inevitably turned to head coach Mike Norvell’s job security and, of course, his buyout. Florida State’s athletic director, Michael Alford, had to release a statement to calm things down, saying a full review would happen at the end of the season.

The problem for FSU is that Norvell’s contract has a massive price tag if they fire him without cause. The financial details are the biggest complication. If the school were to fire Norvell today, they’d be on the hook for around $59 million per Sports Illustrated. That’s because he signed a big new deal after the 2023 season and is owed 85% of his remaining salary if he’s let go. The amount goes down slightly over time, but it’s still an enormous sum, making it one of the largest buyouts in all of college football.

What is his buyout if they fire him after the season? And what would it mean for Florida State’s future?

Even if Florida State decides to fire Norvell after the season, they would still owe him a large sum of money of $53-ish million. The school can choose to pay this amount all at once or spread it out in monthly payments until the 2031 season. This makes Norvell’s buyout one of the biggest in college football, ranking fifth highest among all coaches.

After Florida State had a rough 2024 season, finishing with only 2 wins and 10 losses, Norvell worked out a new one-year contract with the school. Part of this deal included $4.5 million being put toward a new university program that shares revenue in a different way.

This restructuring allowed both sides to re-balance the financial side of the deal while keeping long-term stability in mind. It basically gave Norvell and Florida State flexibility as they mapped out the future of the program.