What Is Paul Billups II’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

In North Carolina, wide receiver Paul Billups II has quietly worked his way into the program’s plans, and under the watchful eye of Bill Belichick, his development could become one of Chapel Hill’s more intriguing storylines. A redshirt sophomore now, Billups saw the field as a true freshman in 2024, appearing in 12 games and catching four passes for 27 yards. His résumé goes deeper than just numbers—he was a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 91 WR in the country and an early enrollee who made an immediate impression.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At Western Branch High School in Virginia, he was the centerpiece of a program that finished 11-3, won a regional championship, and reached the state semifinals. Named the team’s offensive MVP, Billups recorded 32 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 356 rushing yards and eight more scores. Now in the ACC spotlight, his story extends past the gridiron into his family roots, heritage, and values.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Paul Billups II from, and what is his nationality?

Paul Billups II hails from Virginia, where he grew into one of the state’s top prep playmakers before committing to the Tar Heels. He was born on May 4 and is the son of Latasha Williams, who has been a central influence in his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul “PEEZY” Billups ll (@paulbillupsii) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His father’s name is not publicly known, but Billups has always credited his family foundation as a source of motivation. An American by nationality, Billups has carried the identity of a Virginia native into a program that values toughness and skill at his position.

AD

What is Paul Billups II’s ethnicity?

While specific details about his deeper heritage have not been made public, Paul Billups II is of African-American descent. His roots tie him to a long lineage of Black athletes who have shaped football in Virginia and across the country, blending community pride with athletic ambition.

Is Paul Billups II African-American?

Yes, Billups identifies as African-American, though the exact regional or ancestral roots of his family remain unknown. His identity reflects both his heritage and the culture that has influenced his upbringing, reinforcing the resilience and work ethic visible in his playing style.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

Faith and humility are believed to play a role in Billups’ outlook, even if he doesn’t broadcast it publicly. He is likely Christian, and if so, his belief system underscores the steady, grounded character that has allowed him to transition from a high school star to a role player in one of the nation’s premier schools.