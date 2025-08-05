What Is Rhett Lashlee’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of SMU Mustangs HC

When it comes to Rhett Lashlee’s accolades, the list is huge. The 2024 AP ACC Coach of the Year, 2024 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Year, and 2024 ACC Coach of the Year, and it continues. The 2025 season will mark Lashlee’s fourth stint at SMU Mustangs. He had a smooth debut in 2022, as under him, the Mustangs wrapped up the season with a 7-5 overall record and made an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl against BYU. The 11 wins in 2024 marked back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time in program history. Kudos to Lashlee, as Mustangs climbed the ladder as high as seventh in the Coaches Poll and eighth in the AP Poll in the regular season. Now, fans want to focus on the financial strength of the head coach.

What is Rhett Lashlee’s net Worth?

It has been more than two decades since Lashlee has taken up coaching duties in 2004. Before heading into coaching, he graduated from Arkansas in 2006 with a degree in marketing and business administration. Later on, Lashlee pursued Master’s in higher education from Auburn in 2009. He started as the quarterbacks coach at Springdale High School in Arkansas. He did not have to wait for long and stepped into college in 2006, working under head coach Houston Nutt at Arkansas, where he served as Offensive Student Graduate Assistant for Gus Malzahn.

While no exact information is available about Lashlee’s net worth, as per reports from August 2024, Lashlee’s 2024 net worth is claimed to be $1.37 million. However, this appears to be derived from earnings, not confirmed assets or private holdings.

Rhett Lashlee’s Contract Breakdown

Lashlee joined SMU as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on January 4, 2018. It was in November 2022, he was handed the head coaching role. He also received a multi-year contract extension in November 2023 “to keep him on the Hilltop for years to come.” In November 2024, Lashlee signed another contract extension as the Mustangs counted him as the long-term coach. The deal will keep him at SMU through 2030.

What is Rhett Lashlee’s Salary?

As per USA Today’s reports, Lashlee’s 2024 salary is to be just under $2.4 million, i.e, $2,360,640. Unfortunately, this makes him one of the lowest-paid coaches in the ACC. In 2025, it is estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million.

Coach Name: Rhett Lashlee

Contract Duration – Total Value:

Year Salary 2025 Not known 2024 $2,360,640 2023 Not known

Rhett Lashlee’s Career Earnings

Year Team Total Earnings 2016 Auburn $601,500 2017 Connecticut $350,000 2018 SMU – 2019 SMU – 2020 Miami – 2021 Miami – 2022 SMU – 2023 SMU – 2024 SMU $2,360,640

What are the brands endorsed by Rhett Lashlee?

When it comes to NIL and player endorsements, Lashlee seems not to stand in favor of the ‘pay for play’ structure. He said, “To some degree, it’s capitalism that you get what you earn. So the guys that go out and play well are going to get more than the guys who haven’t proven it yet. Everybody on the team’s not going to make the same. Fair doesn’t always mean equal.” In his personal life, too, Lashlee seems to be focused solely on his coaching responsibilities and program leadership.

Rhett Lashlee’s Investments and Business Ventures

Lashlee has not diversified publicly into entrepreneurship or private investment. However, he and his wife, Lauren, are supporting The Big Man Foundation on LinkedIn. The LinkedIn profile reads, “The foundation aims to deliver social, emotional, and financial support for coaches — and their families — who have fallen on hard times due to illness and other unexpected circumstances.”

A post from November 20, 2024, read, “Today marks two weeks until #GivingTuesday, and we’re humbled to share that Lauren Lashlee, the First Lady of SMU Football, and her husband Rhett, SMU’s Head Football Coach, are sponsoring a generous matching gift for our End-of-Year and Giving Tuesday campaigns.”

Now that the 2025 season is knocking on the door, Rhett Lashlee touted on ACC’s depth. After all, he has got some unfinished business as even though SMU won the ACC’s regular-season title, but lost to Clemson in the ACC title game. Later on, their playoff dreams got crushed by Penn State. With eyes on the 2025 Playoff, Lashlee is ready to show SMU that sticking with him was a championship-caliber decision.