What Is Sonny Dykes’s Net Worth in 2025? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings of TCU HC

Few coaching stocks have soared like those of Sonny Dykes. After engineering a magical CFP run in 2022 during his first year with TCU Horned Frogs, Dykes has gone from regional winner to national brand. The man who once paced the sidelines at Louisiana Tech, Cal, and SMU now anchors one of the most stable programs in the Big 12. With a 27–13 record at TCU and a semifinal win to his name, the Horned Frogs rewarded Dykes handsomely. But what exactly is that payday? And how has it evolved with the demands of big-time success? Here’s a look at his net worth, contract terms, career earnings, and more.

What is Sonny Dykes’ net worth?

Sonny Dykes’ net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $45 million. With his annual salary now believed to be in the $7.5 million range, Dykes is swimming in elite waters among college football coaches. His net worth takes into account previous head coaching stops and raises throughout the years, particularly his latest bump in Fort Worth following TCU’s historic playoff run.

Sonny Dykes’ contract breakdown

When Dykes took the TCU job in 2021, he inked a six-year deal reportedly worth $30 million, giving him a $5 million average annual salary. This is already among the Big 12’s highest at the time. But after leading TCU to the National Championship game in Year 1, the university didn’t waste time locking down its man for the long haul. Although TCU is a private institution and doesn’t disclose contract terms, insiders suggest Dykes’ salary was raised to over $7.5 million annually, launching him into the upper tier of FBS earners.

Sonny Dykes’s Salary

Coach Name – Sonny Dykes Contract Duration – 6 Years Total Value ~$45 million

Year Salary (USD) 2024 $7,500,000 2023 $7,500,000 2022 $5,000,000 2021 $1,300,000 (SMU) 2020 $1,300,000 (SMU) 2016 $2,850,000 (Cal)

During his time at Cal, Sonny Dykes was reportedly making $2.85 million, with an additional $3 million pool for his staff. At SMU, that number started at $1.3 million, and heading into the 2021 season, SMU was prepared to offer up to $4 million annually to retain him. But TCU swooped in with a bigger opportunity and a better payday.

Sonny Dykes’ career earnings

Before his head coaching days, Sonny Dykes cut his teeth at places like Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Arizona as an assistant. His big break came in 2010 at Louisiana Tech, and he’s been a head coach ever since.

Year Team Total Earnings 2010–2012 Louisiana Tech Not publicly known 2013–2016 Cal ~$11.4 million 2018–2021 SMU ~$6 million 2022 TCU $5,000,000 2023 TCU $7,500,000 2024 TCU $7,500,000 2025 TCU $7,500,000

Brand endorsements

As of now, there are no public reports of Sonny Dykes landing any major brand endorsements. That’s not entirely surprising. Most college coaches keep their commercial ventures behind the curtain unless it’s apparel or regional media campaigns.

Investments and business ventures

Similar to his endorsement situation, no public details exist about Dykes’ investments or business ventures outside of football. Unlike some of his peers who dabble in real estate or startup advisory roles, Dykes appears to be focused strictly on football. And it’s paid off.