When Will Brysen Wright Be Eligible for College Football? Everything to Know About the Viral 9th Grade WR

Just when the college football fans are busy with the upcoming season stars, it’s now time for them to buckle up. While college football programs like the Florida Gators have already locked in their 2027 recruit, a 2028 class player is catching all the buzz. That’s none other than the 9th grader Brysen Wright. The young chap has become an absolute favorite from college to the pro league. As the college football fans have now fixated their eyes on Wright, the Super Bowl MVP has already signed himself up in the Wright fandom.

Who is Brysen Wright? Knowing the Viral 9th Grade Football Phenom

The wide receiver hails from Jacksonville, Florida. There’s little to no public info on Wright’s parents. For now, they might want to stay as unseen shadows and secretly support their son from behind without any limelight. Perhaps once Wright proves his mettle and heads off to college, their story will unfold, too.

How does the NCAA Eligibility Operate for High School Athletes Like Brysen Wright?

Wright now stands at a crucial juncture of his life. The 4-star prospect is heading into his sophomore year at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The 14-year-old athlete has wrapped up his freshman year. Wright had a standout first season for his varsity team and shone at the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. Despite him turning into an attention magnet, the waiting game will be long for Wright.

As reported by NCAA College Recruiting, Division 1 (D1) and Division 2 (D2) colleges require high school student-athletes to enroll in college no later than 12 months post-graduation. However, the eligibility criteria are different for each of them. For D1, Wright will need to graduate from high school with a core course grade-point average (GPA) of at least 2.3. While for D2, he will have to graduate from high school with a core course GPA of at least 2.2. Players usually enter college at 17 or 18 years old after graduating from high school.

When could Brysen Wright enter the College Football Pipeline?

Wright is set to graduate in 2028. The early signing period typically occurs in mid-December of the player’s senior year. In Wright’s case, it will be in December 2027. That’s when the young chap will get his first chance to bind Financial Aid Agreements with NCAA Division I programs. Then will come Wright’s regular signing day. Going by the trend, it falls on the first Wednesday in February, which means February 2, 2028, for Wright’s class. His final eligibility window closes in the spring of 2028.

Which Colleges Have Extended Their Offers to Brysen Wright?

At just only 14 years old, the college football programs are already swarming around Wright. The Jaguars Elite 14U wide receiver holds 16 offers from college football programs. His list of suitors features Auburn, Boston College, Florida, and Florida State. But Wright has already prepared a mental map of who is going to run the final lap to woo him. In an interview with Chad Simmons on March 24, Wright shared, “LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida, and Florida State are schools I like. All of those have communicated with me, they are top programs, and I like what I know about them so far.”

Among them, there is a special program towards which Wright is leaning. The wide receiver shared, “Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them. They have great coaches, too, and they produce players. LSU is known for producing receivers and putting them in the league, so I definitely have my eyes on that.” Lucky will be the one who brings Wright home.

Why is Brysen Wright Already under the Radar of College Football Coaches?

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder had a dominant freshman campaign where he led his Mandarin squad. His stats? Wright hauled in 31 passes for 646 yards and 8 TD in 11 games. No, that was not enough for his hype, here comes THE HEROIC feat. Wright was the show stealer of the evening after he rolled out an impressive campaign at Overtime’s OT7. His clip from the NFL Flag Championships, on Saturday, July 19, started to go rounds on social media. What made Wright so special?

In the clip, Jaguars Elite 14U wide receiver’s stunned fans by pulling off a one-handed backhand touchdown grab in triple coverage. This already sent away 2014 New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. vibes. Wright was not even ready to hit the ‘SETTLE’ button after the marvelous touchdown. He followed with a one-handed heroic touchdown with another acrobatic back-shoulder catch. With this, Wright turned Super Bowl MVP to be his fan as Patrick Mahomes chimed in to comment, “Yooo what? 😂😂😂.”

Meanwhile, Brysen Wright did not wait for the NFL Flag Championships to set foot in the NIL. As Pete Nakos reported, “Brysen Wright recently signed a five-figure trading card deal that pays the soon-to-be 10th grader a first-round NFL wide receiver rate per autograph. And he’s showing why he’s already viewed as an elite WR recruit.” With Wright, the Wild Card was inducted into the high school front, as till now, they have only explored college football players. 2028 feels far off, but Brysen Wright hype is already hitting like a headline.