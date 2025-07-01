“When You Went to Jail, I Went to Jail”: Michael Vick’s Biggest Fan Spills Secret Story

You know those moments that make you stop mid-sip and say, ‘Wait, what?’ Yeah, this is one of them. A Bojangles. A hoodie. Some chicken. Michael Vick‘s biggest fan runs smack into him. What followed wasn’t just your regular fan moment. It was a mashup of jailbird confessions, hilarious awkwardness, and one of the most oddly heartwarming tributes a sports legend could ever get.

Rewind to June 29th. Ms. Pat, the raw and riotously funny comedian who’s turned her rocky past into gold on stage, dropped by ‘Whistle’ and shared an absolute gem about the time she saw Vick at a Bojangles in Atlanta. “He’s always back and forth in Atlanta,” she started, cool as ever. “I seen him at Bojangles one day. I can spot Michael Vick anywhere, ’cause I’m such a fan.” She peeped his Louis Vuitton backpack, hoodie, and shades—the whole low-key millionaire getup. But the man couldn’t hide. “You know Michael Vick is black as hell, right? He black like this little cushion right here,” she joked, pointing beside her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons)

There he was, in line like everybody else, trying to get some fried chicken in peace. But Ms. Pat couldn’t hold her fandom back. “I just love you!” she blurted. And then came the line that even she couldn’t believe she said out loud: “When you went to jail, I went to jail!” Cue record scratch. Vick turned around, gave her that legendary confused stare, and probably thought, ‘Ma’am, what?’

Thing is, they’re both right. Ms. Pat was locked up—but back in the early ’90s for drug and weapons charges when she was just a teen. Vick, on the other hand, served time from 2007 to 2009 for that infamous dog-fighting scandal. Did their jail stints line up? Maybe. But let’s not ruin the moment. “He did not know me,” Ms. Pat laughed. “When I saw him, I didn’t even have the TV shows yet.” But that didn’t matter. “I’m a big Michael Vick fan.” And who can blame her? The man wore #7 like it was stitched into his DNA, came back from prison, and torched defenses like he never left. Winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010? That’s no small feat. Vick’s redemption story isn’t just a comeback—it’s a blueprint.

Fast forward to today, and both are thriving in their own lanes. Ms. Pat’s killing it with “The Ms. Pat Show,” and Vick? The man’s building a whole new legacy in Norfolk after being appointed back in December.

Ticket Prices Go Through the Roof in Norfolk Ahead of Michael Vick’s Coaching Rollout

If you thought Ms. Pat’s Bojangles story was wild, wait till you peep what’s going down in Norfolk. The minute Michael Vick took the head coaching reins at Norfolk State, everything changed—especially ticket prices. We’re talkin’ about a jump from $110 to $200 for general admission. That’s over 80% more expensive just to see the squad take the field. And fans? They’re still lining up. The Vick Effect is real.

The 757’s always loved its football, but now there’s an electric undercurrent pulsing through the city. Norfolk State led the MEAC in attendance last season with an average of 14,000 per home game, but this year? It might just blow the lid off William “Dick” Price Stadium. From Towson on August 28th to Morgan State on November 25th, fans will have five chances to pack out the house. And with a Vick-led team on deck? Yeah, the Spartan faithful are all in.

The ticket spike isn’t just hype either. It’s economics in motion. Norfolk State joined the new NCAA revenue-sharing wave, meaning athletes are finally getting a slice of the pie. Dr. Melody Webb, NSU’s Director of Athletics, put it plain: “Our decision to join the NCAA’s revenue-sharing plan emphasizes Norfolk State’s unwavering commitment to our student athletes.”

This move is big. It shifts the whole vibe of what it means to play and support HBCU football. With Michael Vick at the helm and a commitment to NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) revenue-sharing, NSU isn’t just keeping up—they’re stepping out front.