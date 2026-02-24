Where Every Coach From Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Staff Ended Up in 2026

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan at Oklahoma Sep 6, 2025 Norman, Oklahoma, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Norman Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250906_rtc_aj6_0009

The Michigan Wolverines’ last season ended with the shocking firing of head coach Sherrone Moore. He was dismissed over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. From there, the staff exodus was swift. Months later, those coaches have found new sidelines.

Missouri landed Sherrone Moore’s offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey

A few weeks after Michigan fired Moore, Lindsey took up the offensive coordinator position at the University of Missouri.

“What Coach Drinkwitz has done at Mizzou over that past six years is remarkable,” said Lindsey. “You couple that with the commitment the University of Missouri has made to the football program, this is one of the most attractive coordinator jobs in the country.”

As reported by the Columbia Tribune, Lindsey’s new deal checks in at $1.1 million per year for the first two seasons. However, it’s less than what he earned in Moore’s squad and definitely below what Missouri paid its last offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore. Setting contract details aside, what does Lindsey bring to the table?

After firing OC Kirk Campbell in December 2024, Moore quickly hired Chip Lindsey as his replacement. His 27 years of collegiate experience convinced Moore to hire him.

“After spending a considerable amount of time together, I knew that Chip was the right fit to coordinate our offense,” Moore said in a statement.

In Ann Arbor, numbers showed progress under Lindsey, as Michigan climbed from the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring in 2024 (22.0 PPG) to 11th at 27.6 points per game after he took over.

Michigan’s offensive line coach, Grant Newsome, is now with the New York Giants

While Lindsey found a new job right after Moore’s departure, offensive line coach Grant Newsome had to wait for two months. In February this year, the New York Giants head coach, John Harbaugh, hired him as the team’s assistant offensive line coach. What made John rely on Newsome?

John is the brother of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it was under his guidance that Newsome sharpened his coaching skills on Michigan’s sidelines. He joined Jim’s staff in 2018. Eventually, his talents led to him being named the team’s tight ends coach. Later, when Moore came in, he promoted Newsome to offensive line coach in February 2024.

But with the promotion came tremendous pressure. Even Moore was captured last year, shouting at Newsome at the beginning of the season. He had one of the most challenging jobs: resurrecting the offensive line that ended the 2024 season ranked 73rd nationally in rushing at 157.2 yards per game. Not to forget, it was their lowest average since 2019.

But Moore’s gamble paid off. In 2025, the Wolverines ranked No. 14 nationally with just 21 sacks allowed and No. 9 in rushing efficiency at 5.44 yards per carry. That résumé now travels to the Giants, where the challenge is formidable. He will have to fix an offensive line that gave up 48 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Texas sealed the deal with Sherrone Moore’s former tight ends coach, Steve Casula

On February 22, Texas Football tweeted the new look of their 2026 coaching roster. And it has Moore’s former co-offensive coordinator, Steve Casula, as the tight ends analyst. He was the one who got the call whenever Ann Arbor got hit with chaos. Casula took over play-calling duties for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama in 2024 after Kirk Campbell’s exit.

In 2025, after Moore and Lindsey left, Casula was once again called upon to serve as offensive coordinator, leading the team in the Citrus Bowl against Texas. In the meantime, he helped unlock Colston Loveland’s potential.

The Mackey Award finalist stacked 79 grabs for almost 800 yards, shattering Michigan’s tight end catches record. Turns out that Casula will be walking into Texas with another known face from Moore’s staff.

Steve Sarkisian counted on Michigan’s special teams coach, JB Brown

Steve Sarkisian had enough proof on hand for Casula’s run in Michigan. But that was not the case for JB Brown, their special teams analyst. A week before Moore’s dismissal, Brown also left the program during the Ohio State game, following a season marred by shaky special teams play for the Wolverines. He specialized in detailed player evaluation, matchup analysis, and fostering a “one-play” focus similar to baseball.

Brown spent three years grinding as an analyst before getting the nod to run special teams in 2024. As the unit struggled, it came with one highlight: his work with kicker Dominic Zvada, who delivered an All-American-caliber season.

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito becomes part of the Baltimore Ravens staff

February brought yet another tough loss for the Wolverines’ camp. Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito left Ann Arbor to join the Baltimore Ravens for the same role. Esposito joins Anthony Weaver’s defensive staff with one clear mission: to help the Ravens get their pass rush back to bullying quarterbacks. What does his Michigan experience say about his ability to support the NFL team?

Moore had his eyes on Greg Scruggs for the role, but had to change his plans after Scruggs got arrested for driving under the influence. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Esposito’s unit had some brilliant performances. Senior Rayshaun Benny, junior Trey Pierce, and Damon Payne got the opening nod against the New Mexico Lobos, building a run wall that gave up just 50 rushing yards. Along with this, Enow Etta and Tre Williams worked their way in, and by the end, Etta had 35 snaps, one shy of Benny.

Notre Dame brought home Wolverines’ linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary

Notre Dame Fighting Irish added Brian Jean-Mary as the linebackers coach and run game coordinator. That was a tough pill for Michigan to swallow since he has been one of the top assistants on the Wolverines’ staff. Hired by Harbaugh, he stayed through Moore’s firing.

Michigan even offered him an extension that ran through at least early 2027, paying him an average of more than $900,000 annually. But maybe that was not enough for Michigan to stop him. He now joins the Fighting Irish after consistently leading the defense to Top 25 rankings. Under his watch, the Wolverines ranked 19th nationally against the run (111.9 yards per game) and 23rd overall (323.3 yards per game).

Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan got hired by Oklahoma

On February 22, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners added former Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan. He brings 14 seasons of coaching experience and two years on Moore’s staff. Year one under Morgan, Michigan’s defense set the tone. Ten teams kept their passing yards below 260. With this, Moore’s unit landed in the top 10 nationally in total defense.

Under Morgan, five Michigan defensive backs hit career tackle highs. His talent is needed to address a clear issue for the Sooners: Oklahoma missed ten tackles while facing off against Texas. A 54.4 PFF tackling grade stood as Oklahoma’s second-lowest mark all year.

While these coaches have found a new sideline, Sherrone Moore’s former defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, has yet to find a home. When Kyle Whittingham stepped into Ann Arbor, he did not retain Martindale. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are now making a push for Martindale for their defensive coordinator position.

At the same time, Michigan has hired Micah Simon to replace the Wolverines’ wide receivers coach, Ron Bellamy. So far, no programs have approached Bellamy, which makes the situation tricky. As Sherrone Moore’s staff scattered across college football and the NFL, it’s time to see if Michigan regrets not holding onto them.