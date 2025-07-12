Where South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers Ranks in Latest SEC Quarterback Rankings

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers had already started winning hearts. At a time when his peers swapped wagons, chasing fat NIL checks, he chose to stay committed to Shane Beamer’s program. Now, that was indeed a loyal move. After all, it was reported that Sellers could have easily locked in over $3 million had he considered swapping.

However, as we know, now that he has chosen to sail on Beamer’s boat, the expectations are looming high for the quarterback. Fears started to mount up after Sellers found himself on Gerald V Dixon’s list, “the riskiest quarterback among Top 10.” The analyst further shared, “It’s not because of his talent, but it’s because of his time in pass being the pocket quarterback.” Yes, last season, some moments led Sellers to have doubts.

His fumble count was 11 (6 lost). It included 7 interceptions. Now, these stats are something that Sellers needs to clean up while moving into the 2025 season. However, there remain multiple factors that make Sellers hard to ignore. The young chap is a pro when it comes to making plays on the run. Last season, he gifted some decent numbers- 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. It often is hard to believe that this feat came from the same quarterback who had a hard time against Old Dominion, who misfired on a third-and-3, passing up a 5-yard out route near midfield. So, Sellers has already proved himself. And here comes some more shots of confidence. On July 8, On3 came up with a list, ‘Ranking All 16 SEC Starting Quarterbacks’. And guess what? Sellers found himself a spot in the Top 5.

As per On3’s rankings, Beamer’s quarterback sits at No.5. Now, you know that the craze is real. Rece Davis has placed Sellers in the fourth spot on his list of the five best quarterbacks stepping into the 2025 season. Other than the ranking, the analyst gifted the quarterback with a post-script, a detailed analysis with perhaps one of the biggest compliments.

To Davis, Sellers straight off gives away former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts vibes. “I was conflicted on him as well because I worry a little bit about their receivers. I know, maybe this is the year that Nyck Harbor and all of that size and speed come to fruition. But there’s so much—and I’m not the first to make this comparison. There’s so much Jalen Hurts in LaNorris Sellers,” stated the analyst.

But what’s the common ground between the now-Philadelphia Eagles star and Sellers? The speed. Even though the Gamecocks quarterback is 15-20 pounds heavier than Hurts and two inches taller, that did not affect his speed. He is just as fast as the former Alabama star. Plus, how could we miss how, when it comes to the passing game, they share similarities? Then what makes Sellers not grab a spot in the top 3? His gameplay still needs some more polishing.

ESPN’s mock draft has big plans for LaNorris Sellers

As analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared, “Sellers needs to work on moving more quickly through his progressions. He flashes the ability to get to his third option, but there are too many times where he gets stuck on his first read.” But he believes that with more time, it would be easier for Sellers to improve the department after piling up more game reps. While perfection is a myth, and Sellers is yet to break the myth, he has already caught NFL buzz.

ESPN’s latest mock draft predicted Sellers to be the 16th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. That would make the South Carolina quarterback the third quarterback to be taken off the board. Before him, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are predicted to be the first ones taken. As Sellers picks up the NFL hype, the comparison narratives are not stopping. After being Jalen Hurts’ shadow, Jeremiah came up with some new observations. To the NFL insider, Sellers is the blend of the three-time Pro Bowler Daunte Culpepper, with a hint of Josh Allen and Ben Roethlisberger. If that’s not enough hype, here comes some more.

Looking through Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema’s lens, Sellers has touches of physical freaks like Cam Newton, Anthony Richardson, and Josh Allen. The analyst pointed out why landing Sellers will be a dream-come-true moment for the NFL teams. Big arm? Check. Big body? Check. Big play potential? Check. Now, he just has to take care of his red flags, like inconsistent situational passing and a tendency to produce turnover-worthy plays.

However, while Sellers chase NFL dreams, he must keep playing his head coach’s advice on loop. “Let’s be real. He’s the leader of the offense; he’s the leader of this football team. So whether he likes it or not, he’s got to embrace that role in his own way. Don’t be somebody you’re not.” High-stakes chatter is everywhere, but Sellers needs to keep his head down and his short-term goals in sight.