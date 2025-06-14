Which High School Did Cade Klubnik Attend? What Was the GPA of Clemson QB?

After Clemson’s post-2020 ACC dominance faded, many questioned their playoff chances. But fast-forward to last season, and the Tigers roared back into CFP contention. At the heart of it? Dabo Swinney’s explosive weapon: Cade Klubnik.

His skills are already generating buzz around the CFB world. Early Heisman chatter, with +1800 odds, shows he’s a serious contender. And Klubnik overcame a sophomore slump to become the standout he is. Six interceptions all year, masterful pocket presence, and elite composure that screamed “next-level.” Remember his top-notch gameplay against Texas in the CFP first round? Now, that may have ended in heartbreak, but Klubnik shined brightly, throwing for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns—a true pivotal moment of his career. But this rise didn’t happen overnight. Klubnik’s prep career laid the groundwork for what the entire Clemson fan base is watching now.

Cade Klubnik’s education and stats at Westlake High School

Now, growing up in Austin, Cade Klubnik didn’t just live near football; he breathed it. Westlake High School, his alma mater, is a football powerhouse, which is just a 20-minute drive from the University of Texas. If you know Texas high school football, you know Westlake is no joke—it churned out NFL stars like Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Justin Tucker, and Sam Ehlinger. And Klubnik quickly added his name to that impressive list, leading Westlake to a state championship victory over Southlake Carroll and Quinn Ewers in 2020.

Coach Tony Salazar still remembers seeing Cade for the first time, as a kid, messing around on the sidelines while his older brother played. “He’s in the background back there, and our players and coaches are playing catch with this little kid,” Salazar said. “And this is the one—the little kid is now obviously starting quarterback at Clemson.” From sideline spectator to Clemson’s offensive leader, Klubnik’s journey is like pure NCAA football magic. And he grew up practically across the street from Chaparral Stadium—football was practically in his backyard.

Cade’s rise wasn’t about cutting corners; it was about earning every single step. “It was kind of destiny for the kid,” Coach Salazar said. “He was there with his older brother in the background… always wanted to be that quarterback.” That kind of mindset hits different when the Friday night lights come on.

His 76.8% completion rate, 680 yards, and 8 TDs in 2019 hinted at his potential, which exploded in 2020 with 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns. He followed that up in 2021 with another stellar performance, throwing for 3,215 yards and an impressive 43 touchdowns. By the time he graduated, he was a five-star recruit, ranked no. 13 nationally and no. 2 among quarterbacks in the 2022 class (247Sports). Safe to say, recruiters saw what Westlake already knew—this one was built different.

The Clemson QB’s GPA, grade, college & more

Cade Klubnik’s high school football career spoke volumes, even if his academic record remains private. Cade Klubnik hit the ground running at Clemson, enrolling early in January 2022 to master the playbook. While other freshmen were still finding their way, he was already practicing, studying film, and making an impact. He spent most of his first season backing up DJ Uiagalelei, but when his opportunity came, he excelled. His debut against Georgia Tech? A cool, calm, and efficient 49 yards and a touchdown. By the ACC Championship Game, he was ready.

With DJ struggling, Klubnik stepped in and threw for 279 yards and a touchdown, leading Clemson to a decisive 39-10 victory over North Carolina. This wasn’t a fluke; it was his breakout performance. Under pressure, Klubnik displayed remarkable composure, seizing the starting role. He was the new leader.

The real test arrived: the 2022 Orange Bowl against Tennessee’s tough defense. With DJ gone, Klubnik started. Tennessee pressured him relentlessly, resulting in four sacks and two interceptions, yet he still threw for 320 yards and consistently moved Clemson downfield. They lost (31-14), but Cade showed grit.

By 2023, Klubnik was the starter. He finished with 2,844 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, completing 63.9% of his passes—a solid performance. But 2024? That’s when he excelled. He threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. A true QB1. And off the field, he’s a sharp marketing major. His GPA is private, but teammates and coaches praise his intelligence.

Now in his last season with the Tigers, Cade Klubnik is already generating top 5 draft pick odds, with analyst Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone already projecting him at no.3 overall going to the Browns in his latest mock draft. With so much buzz around the corner, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for Klubnik.