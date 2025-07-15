Who Are Aidan Laughery’s Parents? All About His Mother Mary and Father Greg Laughery

What’s the notion that college football fans hold about Illinois? While Bret Bielema’s boys are predicted to do well in 2025, there seems to be not much positive talk when it comes to their running back room. However, counting on Aidan Laughery, who is projected to be the starter, is something that might whitewash their image.

Laughery finished 2024 with 97 carries for 589 yards. His 6.1 yards per carry average ranked No. 4 among all Big Ten running backs. The ones who were ahead of Laughery, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kaleb Johnson are now playing in the NFL. And the Illini are setting high hopes for Laughery, who rushed for 3 touchdowns, reaching bowl-bound Illinois to nine wins for the first time since 2007. While Laughery made his programs proud, two people are the proudest — his parents, Laughery’s rocks of support.

Who are Aidan Laughery’s parents?

Laughery hails from Gibson City, Illinois. He was born on October 1, 2003. As per his player profile on the Fighting Illini website, Mary Laughery and Greg Laughery are his parents. Well, in most cases, we see that the seed for the football love is implanted by the fathers within the players. This has been the case for Laughery as well. However, his dad Greg later developed an interest in golf. As per a newspaper clipping of the Herald and Review from 1998, Laughery’s father has worked as a superintendent of the Railside Golf Club in Gibson City.

Not much is known about his mother, Mary. She got married to Greg on October 10, 1998.

Who is Aidan Laughery’s father, Greg Laughery?

Greg always loved football as fans did witness some gridiron action from him during his college days. The Illinois running back’s dad competed at both Triton Community College and Joliet Community College. Even though his dad could not play for the Illini, Aidan is pursuing the unfulfilled dreams. The 5-feet-11, 200-pound running back’s journey began at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, where he also competed in track. He held a major in recreation, sport, and tourism. But Aidan might have wanted to make his dad proud. He held offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Washington State. However, ultimately signed up with Illinois. And Greg could not be any prouder. His X profile is filled with re-shares about Laughery and him hitting milestones at the Illini club.

Who is Aidan Laughery’s mother, Mary Laughery?

From Greg’s profile, we also get a glimpse of Laughery’s mother, Mary. Moms being moms, she revealed a funny secret about her son. When asked about whether Laughery has any nickname, she revealed how the running back said “Tuts” whenever somebody asked him his name back during his kindergarten days. Now that Laughery has grown up, she has become one of his biggest supporters. Mary attended Laughery’s big day, his graduation, and came up with a heartfelt message. “We are so proud of Aiden, his hard work and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them and we know he will be successful in everything he does.”

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Aidan Laughery’s parents?

Laughery’s parents have made Gibson City their home and have been living there since 1998. So, it makes more than 26 years. His parents are both American citizens.