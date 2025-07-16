Who Are Antwan Raymond’s Parents and His Family?

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you come across Antwan Raymond’s name? The Scarlet Knights running back who showed off ELITE speed on a 13-yard rushing TD to help Rutgers grab a 17-7 lead over Michigan State. The freshman was playing behind Kyle Monangai, who completed one of the best careers in program history with another. And Raymond took full advantage of this time. The running back went on full throttle during the final two games of the 2024 season, racking up 184 yards and five touchdowns on 27 combined carries. While Raymond has been at the right place at the right time that peaked his career, we must acknowledge the contribution of Raymond’s parents to his growth.

Who are Antwan Raymond’s parents? / Early Life

Raymond hails from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The running back played at Lachine (Quebec) Dalbe-Viau Aigles D’Or. Raymond finished his final scholastic season with 233 carries for 1,884 yards and 22 touchdowns at Clearwater Academy, Florida. Before that, he was named first team all-county by the Pinellas High School Media Group. We get a glimpse of his mother from Raymond’s tweet on April 18, 2024. The caption read, “Rutgers Family🪓🪓 I’M HOME🏡!!@RFootball.” No information is available about his dad. Turns out that his mom has been a single parent, who has been a true pillar in Raymond’s life. She juggled her time working multiple jobs, making personal sacrifices, and pushing her son forward to pursue his athletic dreams. Did Raymond make his mother proud?

Definitely. As Alexandra Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, recalled one such incident during which Raymond had left a mark in his heart. “In November 2022, amid pouring rain, I was captivated by an incredible performance from Raymond. In the semi-final against Collège Bourget, he charged through the opposing defense while many anticipated a focus on running plays due to the torrential downpour. That night, he scored 5 touchdowns and accumulated 297 yards on 28 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. Raymond accounted for ALL of his team’s 35 points in a 35-28 victory.” The running back’s mother must be the proudest of all.

Who is Antwan Raymond’s mother?

After his fabulous season in 2023 at Clearwater Academy in Florida, Raymond became the attention magnet. The running back held 30 offers that included programs like Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, and Syracuse. But it was only after having a conversation with his mother, Raymond chose to board the Rutgers wagon.“I was heading into my second year at Clearwater, but the football program shut down. I was uncertain about what the future held. After speaking with my mother, Rutgers offered me a great opportunity to join them this year. I believed it was the best choice for me, as I was mentally and physically ready.” Having grown up in a single-parent household, this has been the norm.

As Raymond shared, whenever he speaks of his family, it’s always about Raymond’s mother, sister, and grandmother. The women around the running back have been his constant source of resilience and determination. “Wow, my mom is the hardest worker I know. Since childhood, she has juggled two jobs to support my sister and me. I recognize the effort she puts in every day to provide for us, along with all the sacrifices she has made.” More than others, Raymond’s mother played an important role in molding him into a hardworking person.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Antwan Raymond’s parents?

There is no relevant information about Antwan Raymond’s parents’ ethnicity. It can be assumed that his mother is African American.