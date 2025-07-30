Who Are Barry Odom’s Parents? All About Cheryl Odom and Bob Odom

Not too long ago, Barry Odom was just another small-town Oklahoma kid sneaking peanuts into Owen Field, watching the Sooners and dreaming big. Now? He’s rolling into Purdue as the Boilermakers’ new head coach after a pair of jaw-dropping seasons at UNLV. And let’s not sugarcoat it—UNLV football wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire before Odom showed up. But in 2023 and 2024, the man turned Vegas into a legit football town, with back-to-back bowl games, a 10-3 record, and more W’s than anyone in Rebel red had dared hope.

By the time Purdue inked him to a six-year, $39 million deal in December 2024, Barry Odom was officially That Guy. But behind all the dollars and headlines? Barry didn’t do it on his own. Let’s talk about the real MVPs in the background—Bob and Cheryl Odom.

Odom’s football résumé reads like a blue-collar grind to glory. He coached at Missouri, Arkansas, and then engineered a miracle turnaround at UNLV. Under his watch, the Rebels snapped out of decades-long slumps. A 19-win run over two years? That’s not just good—it’s record-breaking. But that work ethic? That focus? It didn’t start in the locker room—it started at the dinner table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Odom (@coachbarryodom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Who are Barry Odom’s parents?

Bob and Cheryl Odom are textbook Oklahomans. Bob was a high school football coach, while Cheryl worked in the classroom, molding young minds and holding it down at home. They raised Barry and his two brothers, Brian and Brad, in the little town of Maysville, where Friday nights meant football and Saturdays meant chores. Barry wasn’t born with a whistle in his hand, but pretty close.

“I could go on all day about Barry,” said Jerry Gamble, the longtime neighbor and coach who watched him grow up before he was winning in college ball. “But it doesn’t surprise me that he got to where he is, because of his competitiveness and the hard work his family taught him.”

Bob coached not just football, but character. He passed on the grind-it-out mentality that built the Odom house. Cheryl? She was the steady hand—the one who made sure discipline didn’t come without heart. Today, the couple isn’t in the spotlight, but their fingerprints are all over Barry’s playbook. They still live in Oklahoma and remain active in their local church and community programs, often supporting education initiatives and youth sports.

Their other sons didn’t stray too far from the family playbook either. Brian is currently the linebackers coach at the Washington (Huskies), and Brad works behind the scenes in athletic operations.

Where did Cheryl and Bob Odom meet?

Here’s where things get a little old-school sweet. Bob and Cheryl met back in the day in southern Oklahoma. But the exact details are private. What we do know is Bob was the guy on the field with the playbook; Cheryl was the one making sure everyone stayed on task off the field. They’ve been a team ever since—raising three sons, mentoring hundreds of students and athletes, and staying anchored in their small-town roots while their kids soared.

What ethnicity are Barry Odom’s parents?

The Odoms are white/Caucasian Americans, with deep Midwestern and Southern ties. There’s no public record of any specific ancestry—no shoutouts to the old country or elaborate heritage trees.

Barry Odom’s relationship with his parents

Let’s not dance around it—Barry Odom is a product of his environment. And his environment? Built by Bob and Cheryl. His relationship with his dad runs deep. Bob wasn’t just a coach—he was Barry’s model for leadership. Long before Barry was sketching out defenses for the SEC or the Mountain West, he was sitting shotgun next to Bob on the way to high school games, soaking in wisdom between sips of gas station Gatorade.

Of all the values Barry Odom grew up on, none hit harder—or stuck longer—than this one: “Find a way to make it work.” That wasn’t just some feel-good phrase around the Odom house—it was the rule. His mom even slapped a note on his bedroom door that read: “I can because I think I can.” And believe it or not, it stuck.

From shagging kicks at Owen Field to calling the shots in West Lafayette, Barry Odom’s journey has never been about flash. It’s been about foundation, and that foundation was laid by two quiet legends back in Maysville. Bob and Cheryl might not wear headsets on Saturdays, but don’t get it twisted: they’ve been calling the plays since day one.