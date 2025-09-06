Who Are Bear Bachmeier’s Parents? All About Parents April and Michael

The buzz around Provo has been palpable in 2025, with Bear Bachmeier stepping into the history books as the first true freshman starting quarterback in BYU’s long and rich lineage. The Murrieta Valley High School star nearly enrolled at Stanford for spring football but instead chose the Cougars, bringing with him a résumé that’s hard to ignore. Rated a 4 star recruit by both On3 and ranked as high as the No. 11 QB nationally by ESPN, Bachmeier was a valuable recruit for BYU’s staff. His production in high school backed up the hype: 6,810 career passing yards, 59 touchdowns through the air, plus 1,724 rushing yards and 33 rushing scores with his legs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bear Bachmeier, now an economics major, didn’t arrive alone in terms of family ties to big-time college football. His household in Murrieta, California, is loaded with athletes. His brother Hank played QB at Boise State, Louisiana Tech, and Wake Forest, while his other brother Tiger played wide receiver at Stanford before transferring to BYU. His other siblings Buck and Ella complete a family story shaped by both athletic bloodlines and deep parental influence. At the core of that foundation are April and Michael Bachmeier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Bear Bachmeier’s father?

Michael Bachmeier has been both disciplinarian and mentor, instilling in Bear a drive to excel through structure and experience. During Bear’s childhood, Michael pushed him to try a wide array of sports, ensuring he was exposed to competition and versatility from an early age. That foundation wasn’t by accident. Michael himself attended the U.S. Naval Academy, where he played basketball briefly before being commissioned as a Marine. His career in business began early, forged by the same principles of discipline, service, and leadership that he passed on to his sons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals High School (@rivalsdotcom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Bear Bachmeier’s mother?

If Michael instilled discipline, April brought joy and perspective. Born in Thailand, she moved with her family to the United States at age five and grew up on the East Coast. A solid high school athlete in her own right, April has long joked that her kids’ athleticism comes from her side of the family. More than raw ability, though, she instilled a sense of resilience and adaptability. That mix of cultural background and athletic understanding has become a vital piece of the Bachmeier household.

AD

What is the ethnicity of Bear Bachmeier’s parents?

The Bachmeier household reflects a diverse heritage. Michael is American, while April is Thai. That blend of backgrounds gives Bear a unique cultural identity alongside the athletic and academic values instilled at home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Bear Bachmeier’s relationship with his parents

Bear’s relationship with his parents is built on a foundation of respect and deep family pride. Even the name “Bear” carries weight within the family lore. “It’s a long story,” Bear once said, referencing his family’s military history before finishing with a laugh: “Dad decided the best (son with an animal name) has got to be named Bear.” It’s the kind of story that reflects both discipline and playfulness, the dual forces guiding his upbringing.

Michael’s influence comes through not just in Bear’s on-field leadership but in the way he interacts with others. “You shake hands, you look them in the eye, and you give them respect,” Bear’s brother Hank once explained. “That’s what my dad passed on to us. You call your elders ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am.’ The way you honor your family outside (the house), in the public realm, is with respect. Your last name means a lot.” That code of conduct has shaped the Bachmeier identity, binding the siblings and pushing Bear to live up to the standard of representing both his program and his family name with dignity.