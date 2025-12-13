Who Are Brandon Harris and Chris Collins? Everything About Jon Sumrall’s First Big Hires as Florida HC

It’s been just two weeks since Florida Gators handed Jon Sumrall the keys, and he’s already flooring it. First came Buster Faulkner with three national titles and two decades of experience as the offensive coordinator. But Sumrall isn’t done swinging. He followed it up by bringing Brandon Harris and Chris Collins into the fold.

“UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris is set to coach cornerbacks, with Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Chris Collins set to focus on DBs/safeties. CBS first,” reported On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos on December 13.

That’s how Sumrall rained on the Florida State Seminoles’ plan. What makes the newly hired Florida head coach chase these two staffers?

