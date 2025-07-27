Who Are Brent Venables’s Parents? All About Nancy Schumaker and Ron Venables

Brent Venables didn’t just grind his way to the Oklahoma head coaching job. He lived through it—literally. Before his two-decade coaching rise through Kansas State, and as the associate head coach, DC, and LBs coach at Clemson from 2012 to 2021. Venables was an LB at Kansas State University from 1991 to 1992, where he accumulated 124 tackles in two seasons and was named honorable mention All-Big Eight in 1992. The Broyles Award winner from 2016 didn’t stumble into success. It was built.

Venables has compiled a 22–17 record since taking over the Sooners in 2022, showing flashes of brilliance and the hard-nosed, physical defenses that defined his decade at Clemson. Married to Julie, they have four kids: sons Jake and Tyler and daughters Delaney and Addison. Both sons have played at Clemson. Jake Venables is a redshirt junior linebacker, and Tyler Venables is a sophomore safety. But to understand why Venables coaches with such controlled fire, why his teams play with an edge, you’ve got to start at home.

Who are Brent Venables’s parents?

Brent Venables was the youngest of three boys, born into a household that would fracture early. His parents, Ron Venables and Nancy Schumaker, separated when Brent was just two years old. That split was more than emotional. While Ron had once served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, his role in Brent’s day-to-day upbringing was minimal after the divorce. It was Nancy who stepped into the storm and raised her boys, solo. The influence of that upbringing still echoes in Brent’s sideline demeanor—poised, intense, and driven.

Where did Nancy Schumaker and Ron Venables meet?

While there’s no exact record of where Nancy and Ron crossed paths, it’s widely known that Brent Venables grew up in Salina, Kansas, just four hours from Oklahoma’s campus. It’s likely their paths first intertwined there.

What ethnicity are Brent Venables’s parents?

Both Nancy Schumaker and Ron Venables are American and Christian. Their faith and values shaped the family’s moral compass.

Inside Brent Venables’s relationship with his parents

After the divorce, Nancy didn’t flinch. She became the family’s north star. With three boys to raise, she turned every opportunity into income. From painting houses to working the soda fountain, from taking secretary jobs to shifts at the local pop shop—she did whatever was necessary to provide.

She did everything to get a good life for her boys, while scarce in luxuries, it overflowed with love and resolve. Initially, Nancy refused financial help from her parents and even Brent’s father. But with three hungry mouths to feed, she eventually accepted just enough support to get by. What she gave in return was worth far more: ethics, consistency, and a relentless belief in grinding things out the right way. For Brent Venables, watching that unfold taught him something no coach ever could. He learned that success doesn’t come from shortcuts—it comes from stacking habits.