Who Are Brian Kelly’s Kids? All About Kenzel, Patrick and Grace Kelly

If you thought Brian Kelly’s playbook was complicated, wait until you peek at his family tree. LSU’s head coach has been calling audibles in college football for three decades, racking up over 315 wins, 10 bowl victories, and a résumé stuffed with titles from Grand Valley State to Notre Dame. But beyond the sidelines, the man who rebuilt football programs also raised three kids who are carving out their own paths—each one tied to the game in different but fascinating ways. Let’s break down the roster: Patrick, Grace, and Kenzel Kelly.

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly, the only daughter, has chosen a lane far different from football, but no less impactful. A Notre Dame grad with a double major in political science and film, television, and theater, she’s now at LSU pursuing her master’s degree. Grace also works as a graduate assistant with LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine, where, fun twist, she sometimes interacts with the school’s live mascot, Mike the Tiger. Imagine swapping class notes one day and wrangling a tiger the next—that’s Grace’s normal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her public identity first exploded when Brian Kelly bolted from Notre Dame in 2021. Grace’s viral TikTok, where she joked about being “booed” around campus, gave fans a glimpse of her humor and self-awareness. Since then, she’s used social media to clap back at critics of her dad, poke fun at his corny “dad jokes,” and show that she’s both supportive and sharp-tongued when needed. Grace has even spoken in therapy about the pressure of always being seen as “Brian Kelly’s daughter,” admitting, “I have way more to offer.” That transparency only made her more relatable.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kelly (@headcoachbriankelly) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Off the gridiron spotlight, Grace is big in philanthropy. She helps steer the Kelly Cares Foundation, born out of her mom Paqui’s fight with breast cancer. One standout moment: co-hosting the “Golden Cleats” event at LSU, which blended women’s health advocacy with football.

Kenzel Kelly

Kenzel Kelly, the youngest in the Kelly lineup, has been steadily making his way in football. Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana, he stood out early at St. Joseph High School, not just for his 5’11” frame and 230-pound build, but for the steady discipline he brought to the field. He didn’t just play linebacker; he played like a coach’s kid—smart, aggressive, and locked in.

After high school, he signed on with Grand Valley State University, where he grabbed All-Academic honors in the GLIAC and kept grinding. In 2024, Kenzel transferred to LSU, stepping right into the eye of the Tiger storm under his dad’s watch. Now a graduate student with a varsity letter in hand, he’s proving himself against SEC talent. What’s cool? Brian Kelly has said that on those sidelines, he’s not “Coach Kelly” to Kenzel, just “dad”—the guy clapping in the stands instead of barking orders. That balance has kept their bond tight.

Kenzel hasn’t dipped his toes into NIL deals or public endorsements, and there’s no buzz about health issues or conditions. He’s been low-profile, choosing to let his play and character do the talking. And when social media rumors started swirling about his parents’ supposed split in 2023, Kenzel didn’t hesitate. He hopped online and shut it down with humor and heat, showing he’s got his family’s back on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Kelly

Patrick Kelly, the oldest of the crew, is basically running the family’s two-minute drill—but off the field. A Notre Dame grad, Patrick started out as a student assistant during his dad’s tenure in South Bend, learning the mechanics of coaching and operations. He kicked off his real coaching grind at Grand Valley State, just like his dad once did, before linking up with LSU in 2022 when Brian made the move south.

At LSU, Patrick’s climb has been quick. He began as an offensive graduate assistant, mostly working with tight ends. By 2024, he was a recruiting specialist and helped lock down back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes plus the No. 1 transfer portal haul in 2025. That’s no small feat in the cutthroat SEC. His hard work paid off with a promotion to Football Support and Operations Coordinator, where he handles logistics, player engagement, and recruiting execution.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick doesn’t flex NIL deals or sponsorships either (as per the internet), but he does flex loyalty. When tabloids ran with bogus divorce rumors about his folks, Patrick fired off a “fake news” tweet. With his operational chops, it’s no stretch to say he could be running his own program someday.

Together, Patrick, Grace, and Kenzel form a trio as diverse as a spread offense—each with their own role and their own grind, but all tied together by the Kelly legacy. Patrick is the strategist climbing through the football ops ranks, Grace is the creative advocate and community force, and Kenzel is the grinder carving out his space on the field. For Brian Kelly, who’s staring down pressure in Baton Rouge to turn “good” into “great,” these three kids are his ultimate win column—the family legacy he’s built alongside the trophies and records.