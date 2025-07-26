Who Are Brian Kelly’s Parents? All About Paul Kelly and Thelma Maitland

Brian Kelly’s coaching career has been a rollercoaster ride. If you think 2024 was smooth sailing in Baton Rouge, think again. LSU fans expected a rocket ship. Instead, they got a sputtering jet. The Tigers posted a respectable 9–4 record and even snagged a Texas Bowl win over Baylor. But respectable isn’t enough in the SEC. The defense bled over 24 points per game, and for the 3rd straight year, Kelly started the season with a loss. Pressure? It’s cooking for 2025 season. Yet while college football analysts nitpick his schemes and recruiting boards explode with hot takes, there’s one chapter of his life that doesn’t get enough airtime. The people who helped shape him. And it all begins in a blue-collar home near Boston, under the watchful eyes of two names you probably haven’t heard before.

Who are Brian Kelly’s parents?

Paul Kelly and Thelma Maitland raised Brian Kelly in Chelsea, Massachusetts, with more grit than glamour. Paul, the family’s engine, juggled multiple gigs just to keep the lights on. One minute, he was grinding in the oil business. The next, he was an usher at the local dog track. Six nights a week, no less. He also dabbled in Boston politics as an alderman. That’s not a resume, it’s a hustle mixtape.

Paul didn’t just work. He showed up. Brian remembers the 5:30 a.m. hockey drop-offs. His dad cheering at every football game, no matter what zip code they were in. “He was always there,” Kelly said. Thelma, meanwhile, grounded the household with an unshakeable faith and deep Irish-Catholic roots. She managed the chaos of four kids like a field general.

Their other children include Kimberly Kelly, and Paul Kelly Jr, making Brian the middle of 3. The house? Crowded. The energy? Off the charts. It was loud. A little rowdy. But deeply loving. And that backdrop laid the foundation for a kid who’d grow up knowing how to lead, compete, and never make excuses.

Even now, Paul and Thelma haven’t hung up their cleats. Paul still travels to games. He only missed 1 game during Brian’s 10-year run at Notre Dame. These days, they give back quietly. Whether it’s through support of the Kelly Cares Foundation or just showing up for their grandkids.

Where did Paul Kelly and Thelma Maitland meet?

The origin story? Not exactly the Hollywood kind, but it’s got charm. Paul and Thelma met in the Boston area, though the exact moment they locked eyes is tucked away in family lore. It wasn’t love at first sight with roses and moonlight. It was probably more coffee and chaos. A fitting prologue for a couple that would eventually raise four kids in the storm of working-class Boston.

Back in the day, Paul was already grinding. Working his way through school and picking up extra shifts. Thelma brought calm and structure to his whirlwind. Together, they built a foundation that never cracked. No matter how lean the paycheck or how loud the house.

What ethnicity are Brian Kelly’s parents?

Both Paul Kelly and Thelma Maitland are proudly Irish-American. And it shows. Brian often talks about growing up in a tight-knit, Irish-Catholic household where discipline, faith, and Sunday dinners were non-negotiable.

Chelsea, Massachusetts, where Brian grew up, was a melting pot of immigrant stories. For the Kellys, being Irish wasn’t just heritage, it was identity. Thelma leaned into the traditions, while Paul lived the values. Work hard, speak straight, and never miss a game your kid is playing in.

Inside Brian Kelly’s relationship with his parents

Brian Kelly doesn’t just talk about his roots, he wears them like a badge. He’s often said that his dad’s tenacity and his mom’s grounding presence molded him into the coach he is today. There’s no sugarcoating or melodrama when he talks about them. It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s deeply respectful. One of Brian’s favorite memories? Fenway Park, 1975 World Series, Red Sox vs. Reds. He was 14. His dad caught a foul ball bare-handed and handed it to him. “When you’re 14 years old and you’re sitting about 15 rows up on the first baseline and it’s the World Series, that’s pretty significant,” Brian said. It wasn’t just about baseball. It was about presence. Paul Kelly showing up, again.

Then there were the Highland Park football days. Sandlot-style, bruises included. Brian and his older brother Paul Jr. went full tackle with no pads, no mercy. “That was back when I knew more about football than you,” Paul Jr. likes to joke. At Assumption College, where Brian would eventually coach softball (yes, softball), Paul and Thelma kept tabs. They watched their son go from a linebacker to a leader.

After graduation, Brian got his first coaching gig at Grand Valley State. Even at Notre Dame, Paul wasn’t just a proud dad in the stands. He was in the locker room after every game. “Sometimes I’m crying, sometimes I’m laughing. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. As for Thelma, her support was quieter but just as fierce. From corralling four kids to being Brian’s moral compass, she stayed steady through it all.

Now, in 2025, with the pressure turned up in Baton Rouge, Brian still leans on those early lessons. Compete every day. Show up. Do the work, even when no one’s watching. That’s not a motivational speech. That’s Paul and Thelma Kelly, through and through.