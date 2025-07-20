Who Are CJ Donaldson’s Parents? All About His Mother, Tyneshia Fleming

When CJ Donaldson made the move from Morgantown to Columbus in December 2024, it wasn’t just another name entering the portal—it was one of the toughest backs in the country joining a Big Ten powerhouse. The former West Virginia RB, a bruising 6-foot-2 from Miami, landed at Ohio State with one season of eligibility left and a purpose shaped by family. Donaldson’s blend of size, burst, and loyalty was forged long before he reached the Horseshoe—and behind that engine was a mother who never let him doubt himself.

Who are CJ Donaldson’s parents?

C.J. Donaldson is the son of Tyneshia Fleming, who raised him alongside his one brother and one sister. Growing up in the vibrant football culture of Miami, Donaldson’s home life was equal parts tough love and unwavering support. Fleming was the anchor for her son the freedom to dream big.

What ethnicity is CJ Donaldson’s mother?

While not much has been publicly disclosed about Tyneshia Fleming’s background, it’s safe to assume from cultural context that the Donaldsons are American and likely Christian, like many in South Florida’s athletic community.

Inside CJ Donaldson’s relationship with his mother

The story that best captures Donaldson’s relationship with his mother came during the emotional aftermath of a rivalry win that meant more than just bragging rights. After rushing for 102 punishing yards and a signature touchdown in West Virginia’s 17–6 win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Donaldson stood at the post-game podium glowing in sweat and satisfaction. A reporter began to ask a question, only to be politely paused.

Donaldson’s phone rang. He picked it up mid-press conference. “Hello, mom,” he said with a grin that broke through the toughness. Later, when asked whether he’d be in trouble had he not answered, he didn’t hesitate. “Oh, definitely,” he said. “Definitely.”

That moment said everything. “My mom, she’s so special to me,” he added. “She believes in me sometimes more than I believe in myself. I think I was playing with her inside of me tonight.”

CJ Donaldson’s career so far

Before wearing scarlet and gray, CJ Donaldson carved out a bruising resume in the Big 12. A finance major at WVU, he appeared in 28 games over three seasons and started 14. He piled up 1,690 rushing yards and 23 TDs—good for seventh all-time in Mountaineers history in rushing scores. His junior year alone saw him notch 738 yards behind an O-line that didn’t always create clean holes. What makes him such a rare back is not just the inside zone thump or red zone instincts—it’s that he can impact the passing game when needed.

He added 25 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown as a pass catcher, and in high school, he torched defenses for 96 receptions, 1,409 yards, and 19 touchdowns as a junior and senior at Gulliver Prep. Yes, you read that right. Donaldson didn’t even begin his college career as a traditional tailback. He just became one of the hardest to bring down. Last year in December, he transferred to OSU, out of the transfer portal at WVU.

His story added a personal touch to the Mountaineers’ season, and hopefully will continue showing that family matters off the field, in OSU as well. With Tyneshia Fleming now in the mix, the tradition of notable football moms only grows stronger.