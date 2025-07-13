Who Are Davion Gause’s Parents? All About His Mother Marlo Dixon and Father David Gause

Nicknamed “Bullet” for a reason, Davion Gause is a fearless, downhill runner who barrels through defenders with a blend of balance, vision, and grit. A true bruiser out of Opa-locka, Florida, Gause earned his stripes at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, where he cemented his name among the state’s elite. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore RB has already made waves at the North Carolina Tar Heels, appearing in all 13 games of the 2024 season and finishing with 67 carries, 326 yards, and four touchdowns.

Long before he touched the turf at Kenan Stadium, Gause dominated the Florida high school circuit. A four-year letterman, he rushed for 4,936 yards and 56 touchdowns, averaging a ridiculous 8.3 yards per carry. He led his program to a flawless 14-0 season and a state title in his senior year, earning 5A-Independent Offensive Player of the Year honors along the way.

Nationally, Gause ranked as the No. 18 RB in the country and cracked the ESPN 300. He was also an Under Armour All-American and a Sophomore All-American. Simply put, Gause arrives at UNC as one of the most proven backs in his class.

Who are Davion Gause’s parents?

Davion Gause is the son of Marlo Dixon and David Gause. While he’s made a name for himself as a hard-nosed ball carrier, his roots are grounded in South Florida, where his mother resides in Opa-locka. Marlo studied at Barry University and has been a consistent supporter throughout Davion’s football journey, often sharing milestones and media coverage of his achievements. Though his parents maintain a private presence, their role in nurturing his steady rise from local prodigy to Power Five contributor has been evident.

Who is Davion Gause’s father, David Gause?

There’s little public information about Davion Gause’s father, David Gause. What is known is his name and presence in Davion’s life, though his profession or direct involvement in the football world hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

Who is Davion Gause’s mother, Marlo Dixon?

Marlo Dixon, Davion’s mother, is more visible in his life online and through shared achievements. Though not much is publicly known about her profession or daily life, she’s been vocal in support, highlighting his success on social media and being a steady presence behind the scenes.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Davion Gause’s parents?

Davion’s family hails from the United States, and while his parents’ exact ethnic background isn’t publicly detailed, they are believed to be African-American and Christian.