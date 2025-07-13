Who Are Derrick McFall’s Parents? All About His Mother Dianna and Father Terrence Williams

If you ever wondered who raised the guy bold enough to commit to UCLA on his mama’s birthday just to hand her a bouquet of red roses mid-ceremony, meet Derrick McFall. He didn’t just play football—he played your heartstrings. Before he was putting up touchdowns for SMU as a redshirt freshman, McFall had already mastered the art of blending game and gratitude. But behind every smooth move and every explosive cut outta the backfield? A tight-knit Texas crew that raised him right, led by Dianna McFall and Terrence Williams.

Who are Derrick McFall’s parents?

Let’s start with the facts: Derrick McFall is the son of Dianna McFall and Terrence Williams—two names you won’t find on ESPN, but who’ve quietly been the MVPs of his life since day one. Derrick grew up in Tyler, Texas, where family ties run deep and loyalty isn’t just a word—it’s a way of life. While we don’t have LinkedIn resumes or flashy job titles for either parent, what we do know is that they’ve been his bedrock through every high and low. Dianna and Terrence didn’t raise a football player; they raised a leader with emotional intelligence, humility, and grit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zero (@imcer0_)

More than one coach has commented on how Derrick carries himself like a pro, and that’s no accident. That kind of maturity doesn’t just show up—it’s molded in living rooms, long car rides to practice, and whispered pep talks when the offers feel a million miles away. During his high school run at Tyler High, where McFall became a four-star athlete, his parents were always in the stands. And when he committed to UCLA (before flipping to SMU), he didn’t do it alone. They were right there beside him—literally and symbolically.

Who is Derrick McFall’s father, Terrence Williams?

Truth be told, Terrence Williams is a bit of a low-key legend. Not in the tabloid sense. More like the dad who shows up early, holds it down behind the scenes, and doesn’t care for the spotlight. While there’s limited info out there about Terrence’s personal or professional life, his impact is felt in how Derrick talks about him. At his commitment ceremony, Derrick didn’t forget to shout out his pops.

He thanked Terrence with a nod of appreciation that said more than any viral quote ever could. For a lot of kids, father figures are either distant or domineering. Terrence seems to have hit that rare sweet spot—present, supportive, and steady.

Who is Derrick McFall’s mother, Dianna?

Now let’s talk about the real MVP: Dianna McFall. If there were a Hall of Fame for football moms, she’d be a first-ballot inductee. When Derrick committed to UCLA back in August 2023, he didn’t just toss on a hat and bounce. He turned it into a full-blown love letter to his mama. That announcement date? Her birthday. The red roses? Pure class. And when the crowd at Tyler High sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her, you could see the emotion on both their faces.

Even though he eventually decommitted from UCLA and signed with SMU, that moment stood out. Because it wasn’t about the logo on his hat—it was about who raised him. Dianna didn’t just raise a baller; she raised a respectful young man who knew the power of pausing everything to say, “Thank you.”

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Derrick McFall’s parents?

Derrick McFall proudly identifies as African-American, and that heritage flows straight through his parents, Dianna and Terrence. Raised in the heart of East Texas, where cultural pride and community strength are often passed down more through family cookouts and Sunday sermons than anything else, both his roots and his upbringing shape Derrick’s identity.

The McFall-Williams family story is the kind we don’t see enough of—Black excellence grounded in love, discipline, and unity. No scandals, no spotlight-chasing, just a family that shows up, supports each other, and lives their values loud, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.