Who Are Eliah Drinkwitz’s Parents? All About Jerry and Susie Drinkwitz

When Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks about football, there’s a cadence to his voice. A rhythmic echo of someone who’s studied the game not just on the field, but in the living room, in locker rooms, and at dinner tables. Since taking over the Tigers in 2020, Drinkwitz has become one of the more intriguing coaches, balancing charisma with cerebral offensive play-calling. Began his coaching journey at the high school level, working at Alma High School in Arkansas before moving to Springdale High School. There, he served as a running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn.

His time at Springdale was marked by offensive outputs, setting school records for total offense. According to the school website, Eliah Drinkwitz has worked with Auburn, Arkansas State, Boise State, North Carolina State, and Appalachian State before Missouri. But to understand the mind of a man who has taken Missouri to new heights, including a 50–25 overall coaching record and the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year honor, you need to trace the footsteps behind the headset. Before SEC gameplans and championship banners, there were two pillars.

Who are Eliah Drinkwitz’s parents?

Eliah was born in Norman, Oklahoma, but the real story began a year later when his parents moved the family to Alma, Arkansas. That small-town relocation planted roots that would later define his identity. His parents, Jerry and Susie Drinkwitz, carved a household where faith, football, and focus were stitched into everyday life. According to The New York Times, Susie homeschooled Eliah and his siblings, a detail that hints at the intentional, structured environment the future coach was raised in.

Jerry, meanwhile, brought grit to the table. A former all-conference running back at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, Jerry wasn’t just a guy who played the game—he lived it. He went on to become a high school coach, instilling discipline, resilience, and love for the game into his kids. He was also named FCA Huddle Leader of the Year, a nod to his influence as a leader both on and off the field.

Where did Jerry and Susie Drinkwitz meet?

While the specifics around Jerry and Susie’s first meeting remain private, the connection between them appears deeply rooted in shared values. Likely meeting in Norman, Oklahoma, the couple built a life centered around raising purpose-driven children. Their son Jeremy Drinkwitz, Eliah’s brother, is now the President of Mercy Joplin Communities.

What is the ethnicity of Eliah Drinkwitz’s parents?

Though there’s limited public detail, the Drinkwitz family is most likely of white American heritage and Christian faith—both of which are evident in how Eliah conducts himself professionally and personally.

Inside Eliah Drinkwitz’s relationship with his parents

The bond between Eliah Drinkwitz and his parents, Jerry and Susie, runs deeper than the surface. Alma, Arkansas—where he grew up and suited up for the Alma Airedales—wasn’t just his hometown. It was a football incubator. Hearing stories of Jerry’s playing days at Luther College inspired Eliah to view football as more than just a sport—it was a legacy. That admiration for his father’s journey became the compass for his coaching ambitions.