Who Are Jahiem White’s Parents? All About His Single-Mother La’Doria Glover, Father Jerome White and Godparent Amanda Poff

There’s nothing small about the way Jahiem White plays football. A 1 of 1 explosive junior RB out of York, Pennsylvania has become a human firecracker for Rich Rodriguez’s offense. After seeing action in 13 games in 2024 — including 11 starts — White led the West Virginia Mountaineers in rushing with 845 yards on 149 carries and added seven touchdowns. He also pulled in 19 catches for 122 yards and a receiving score, showing off his versatility as a dual-threat back.

White ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 in rushing last fall and returns as one of the league’s most electric weapons. A former three-star recruit out of William Penn Senior HS, he was ranked as the No. 25 RB by Rivals. His senior year stat line was nothing short of dazzling: 1,918 yards and 37 touchdowns. Now majoring in sport leadership at WVU, White is quickly building a résumé that screams next-level potential — but his story off the field is just as powerful as his highlight tape.

Who are Jahiem White’s parents?

Jahiem White is the son of La’Doria Glover, a single mother who raised him with grit, grace, and resilience. One of six children herself — four brothers and a sister — Glover comes from a lineage of strong, hardworking women. That foundation shaped the running back’s worldview. As White once said on a vlog, “I was raised by a single mom. My mother is the strongest woman I know.” Their family dynamic gave him the emotional toughness that now complements his physical firepower.

Who is Jahiem White’s mother, La’Doria Glover?

La’Doria made the life-changing decision to move the family to York, Pennsylvania, where she had extended relatives. Jahiem White wasn’t thrilled about the move at the time, but in hindsight, it became a pivotal chapter in his life. It was in York that he met someone who would completely alter his path — a sixth-grade teacher named Amanda Poff.

Who are Jahiem White’s godparents?

The story sounds like something out of a movie, but it’s very real. When Jahiem enrolled at Phineas Davis Elementary School, he was placed in Amanda Poff’s homeroom. Poff, a Penn State graduate, immediately noticed something special in the quiet, intense kid who seemed more interested in football than fractions. One day, when she saw Jahiem searching online for running backs, she asked if he knew who Saquon Barkley was. He didn’t — which she couldn’t believe — so she showed him Barkley’s highlight reels. That moment sparked a bond.

Over time, the Poff family became more than teachers — they became a lifeline. “They’ve just been there every step of the road since I met them,” White said. “They had my back through thick and thin. And I’m really appreciative.” When La’Doria was at work or unavailable, it was Amanda who stepped in — giving rides, attending events, and showing up when it counted. “When my mom was working and wasn’t able to take me somewhere, I would call Amanda,” Jahiem said. “My teacher became my godmother. Her family became my family.” Jahiem White’s upbringing proves that behind every rising star is a circle of strength that makes the climb possible.