Who Are Jam Miller’s Parents? All About His Mother, Shamekia Miller

When does a college football player know he is on the right path? When his head coach is confident in you. In this case, the Alabama Crimson Tide running back, Jam Miller, is one lucky chap. The head coach, Kalen DeBoer, said after the first post-spring break practice, “We know what Jam can do. You all know, as well, and have seen a lot of them. He continues to just work, whether it’s in the weight room here in the offseason, and then just a new quarterback and do his thing there.” Last season in Tuscaloosa, Miller racked up 668 yards, seven touchdowns in 145 carries. While in Alabama, Miller has DeBoer rooting for him, fans must be inquisitive about the rock of support in his personal life, his parents.

Who are Jam Miller’s parents?

Hailing from Tyler, Texas, the love for the sport was instilled within Miller very early. He attended Tyler Legacy High School, formerly known as Tyler Lee, and struck success in the early years of his high school, being the all-time leading rusher. Miller also competed on the track, where he finished second in the district 100-meter race with a time of 10.71 seconds. As Miller kept on pursuing his passion, he found the support of his greatest cheerleader, his mom, Shamekia Miller (Hayter).

However, not much information is available about his father. Miller’s interviews only focus on his mother and older brother Damion Miller, who was once a 4-star wide receiver who signed with Texas in 2017.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) passes off the ball to Jam Miller (26) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports

What ethnicity is Jam Miller’s mother?

While Miller’s mother, Shamekia, is occasionally mentioned in media reports and recruiting profiles, no detailed information about her ethnic background or family lineage. It’s assumed that she is an African-American. The family has largely kept their personal life private, revealing little to no information about their lineage. Even going through Miller’s IG profile, we do not get any clues that would lead us to his mother’s lineage.

Inside Jam Miller’s Relationship with His Mother

Miller shares a strong bond with his mother. The mother-son duo is spotted in Miller’s post dated December 8, 2021. The caption of the post read, “Almost that time…❤️🐘.” The running back initially committed to in-state Texas before flipping and enrolled at Alabama in November 2021. So, Miller refused to step into a new beginning without marking the special moment with her mother.

Right before the Alabama Crimson Tide vs UL Monroe face-off, Shamekia came up with a heartfelt message to boost Miller’s morale. Her tweet from November 17, 2024, read, “I pray that Jam Miller has the best game ever today❤️Mommy loves you son🤞🏾.” Her Instagram profile is filled with Miller’s posts. On February 3, 2023, she reposted The BamaFactor’s post where the platform wrote, “Expect to see more of Miller this season, and he looks to take an even bigger step in the running back rotation.” Miller’s mother was touched with that post and one could sense how proud she felt from the caption, “I can’t wait……so excited!! ♥️♥️.”

During Jam Miller’s growing years, it must have been difficult to keep following his passion. Sharing pictures of his Tyler Lee days, Shamekia penned down an inspiring note. The post was made on September 15, 2019. It read, “Work hard play hard listen to your coaches. It will all fall in place. It’s not your game. It’s a TEAM sport! Keep up the good work. It will all be worth it at the end.” Call it luck or blessings, but Jam Miller’s real MVPs might just be the women behind the scenes. From his mom, Shamekia, to his girlfriend, Chloe Murray, he’s surrounded by his strongest cheerleaders.