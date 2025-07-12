Who Are Jamal Roberts’s Parents? Meet John Sr. & Latanya Roberts

Jamal Roberts didn’t just show up at Mizzou ready to ball—he earned every snap. Born and bred in South St. Louis, Roberts made noise at St. Mary’s High, where his mix of raw speed, vision, and bounce turned heads across the state. By the time he hit Columbia in 2023, he was already one of the most hyped recruits in Missouri. Now? He’s cashing in. In 2024, the sophomore back carved up SEC defenses for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a gritty 71-yard breakout against Alabama that had folks raising eyebrows and defenses hitting the film room.

But numbers only tell part of the story. Before the cleats and cameras, Jamal was just a kid grinding through South City with big dreams and even bigger belief. Behind that quiet work ethic? Two names you don’t see in the headlines but deserve the spotlight: John Sr. and Latanya Roberts. They didn’t just raise a ballplayer—they raised a fighter.

Who are Jamal Roberts’s parents?

Jamal Roberts was born on October 26, 2004, to John Roberts Sr. and Latanya Roberts, two rock-solid pillars of support who kept him grounded while his cleats took flight. While neither of them has a flashy public profile, they’ve been behind every major step of Jamal’s journey. From Friday night lights at St. Mary’s High to his first SEC snap, John Sr. and Latanya have been on the sidelines, cheering, coaching, and calming the storm. They didn’t need to be celebrities or coaches—they just needed to show up. And they always did.

What do John Sr. & Latanya Do Now?

Now here’s where things get a little mysterious. The Robertses keep it lowkey—no flashy LinkedIns or ESPN interviews. You won’t find John Sr. giving hot takes on a podcast or Latanya launching her own merch line. What we do know? They’re all in when it comes to their son. Whether it was organizing his youth league rides, navigating the recruiting madness, or being emotional anchors through redshirt growing pains, they’ve played the long game. Jamal himself has acknowledged in interviews that their steady, consistent presence has been key.

Where did John and Latanya raise him?

The Roberts household is straight outta South St. Louis. That city shaped Jamal, and Jamal repped it right back. He went to St. Mary’s High School, where he racked up over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to a state title. Roberts turned heads on the track too, blazing a 10.94 in the 100-meter dash as a junior, proving his speed isn’t just game tape—it’s stopwatch certified. But it wasn’t just football. South St. Louis built his edge, his grind, and his go-get-it mentality. And with his parents behind him, Jamal always had that hometown grit mixed with some parental polish. St. Louis wasn’t just his zip code—it was the first field he trained on, the place that made him.

What ethnicity is Jamal Roberts?

Jamal Roberts is African-American, and that cultural identity runs deep through his upbringing and representation. From his community roots in South St. Louis to his position as a role model for young Black athletes in Missouri, Jamal carries more than just a football. He carries the legacy of players who came before him, of neighborhoods that raised him, and of family values that taught him to walk with pride.

Inside Jamal’s relationship with his parents

You can tell a lot about a player by who shows up in the stands. Jamal Roberts? He always had Mom and Dad right there, rain or shine. In interviews, Jamal has talked about how his father taught him discipline and how his mother helped him keep a level head. It’s clear the Roberts home ran on faith, structure, and a whole lot of love.

So yes, Jamal Roberts is primed for a breakout in 2025. But the real story? It started way before Columbia. It started in a St. Louis home, with two parents who saw something in their son long before the rest of the world did.