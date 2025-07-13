Who Are Jonah Coleman’s Parents? Meet Father Jamon Coleman

Jonah Coleman’s first year at UW couldn’t have gone much better. The monster RB out of Stockton made a seamless transition from Arizona to Seattle, where he bulldozed through Big 10 defenses to the tune of 1,053 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, starting 11 of 13 games. He added 23 catches for 127 yards, showing off his all-purpose chops and earning UW’s offensive MVP honors at the postseason banquet. For the Washington Huskies, Coleman didn’t just carry the ball—he carried the load. And this after back-to-back standout seasons with the Wildcats, where he racked up 892 yards in 2023 and carved out All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

But before Pac-12 accolades and Power Five MVP nods, Coleman was a force at Lincoln High in Stockton, California. Over four high school seasons, he ran wild for 3,319 yards and 58 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 9.9 yards per carry. His blend of vision, footwork, and burst earned him national recognition—ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the 2022 class. And yet, behind all the flash on the field is a gritty, grounded young man whose motivation runs much deeper than stats or awards.

Who are Jonah Coleman’s parents?

Jonah Coleman grew up in a full house in Stockton—three older sisters, two younger sisters, and three brothers. His mother’s name is not publicly known, but his father is Jamon Coleman. The family lived in modest means, fighting to stay afloat in a tough environment. Jonah never lost sight of that. “My family is the reason why I’m like this,” he’s said. Raised amid struggle, he developed a sense of purpose early.

How did Jamon Coleman and his wife meet?

There’s little information on how Jamon met Jonah’s mother, but one thing is clear—Jamon’s story plays a powerful role in Jonah’s journey. A former gang affiliate, Jamon was shot at one point in his life, but eventually walked away from that path. “He had sons and daughters to look after, so he had to change himself as a person and get out of that life,” Jonah shared.

What ethnicity are his parents?

Coleman’s parents are American, likely of Christian background.

Inside Jonah Coleman’s relationship with his parents

Jonah speaks about his parents with the kind of clarity that can only come from lived experience. “I was surrounded by a lot of bad things at a young age, and my pops had to take me away and kept me on the right track,” he said. Life in Stockton wasn’t easy—danger was constant, money was tight, and opportunity felt distant. Still, Jamon made it a point to guide his son through the noise. “My pops taught me that at a young age,” Jonah said. “Everything that we’ve ever gotten, we had to work for it.”

That work ethic translated into Jonah’s playstyle: aggressive, efficient, and hungry. But it also shaped his mindset. “I hate seeing my family struggle and go through the things they go through,” he said. “If I make it and get them away from that, then my mom or pops wouldn’t have to borrow money from anybody or wait until the first (of the month) for checks.”

The dream? Bigger than a bowl game or a draft call. “I want to give them their dream cars, dream house and just get them out of here. It’s too dangerous out here… We’re going to get them somewhere OK.”