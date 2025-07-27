Who Are Jordyn Tyson’s Parents? All About His Mother Sandra Brown and Father John Tyson

Pac-12 (now Big 12) defensive coordinators were already buzzing about Jordyn Tyson’s name this past season, but the broader Tyson household story reads like a blueprint for athletic greatness. The Arizona State redshirt junior WR from Allen, Texas—who previously suited up for Colorado—isn’t just chasing All-America honors. He’s trying to make history alongside his younger brother Jaylon, who the Cavaliers just selected 20th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Jordyn, for his part, is coming off a breakout campaign that earned him AP third-team All-America honors and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Yet, behind the headlines and highlight reels, the Tyson brothers’ story is one of grounded values, quiet intensity, and the kind of parenting foundation that produces elite athletes across two sports.

Who are Jordyn Tyson’s parents?

Jordyn Tyson grew up in Allen, Texas, where his parents, John Tyson and Sandra Brown, raised him. Athleticism runs deep in the Tyson bloodline. John, Jordyn’s father, once played football at Florida A&M and instilled the game’s discipline and mental toughness into his sons from an early age. Jordyn’s older brother, Berron, played football at South Alabama, while his younger brother, Jaylon, climbed the basketball ranks to become a first-round NBA Draft pick out of California. Their household thrives on drive, repetition, and high standards. With three siblings reaching D-I or pro levels, the Tysons are quietly one of the most underappreciated athletic families in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who is Jordyn Tyson’s father, John Tyson?

John Tyson isn’t the type to sugarcoat things, especially when it comes to his sons’ careers. A former Florida A&M football player himself, he knows the business side of athletics and isn’t afraid to speak candidly about it. When Deion Sanders arrived at Colorado and reshuffled the deck, the Tysons were among the many families caught in the transition. “My thoughts on Deion wouldn’t be good, so I’m not going to say anything,” John said at the time. “It’s a bad situation for us as a family, I will say that. And it’s unfortunate, but it’s the nature of the system.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordyn Tyson (@jordyntyson_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Who is Jordyn Tyson’s mother, Sandra Brown?

Though there’s limited public information on Sandra Brown, her quiet influence is unmistakable. It takes a calm, grounding presence to support multiple sons navigating D-I football, high-major basketball, transfers, and pro dreams. The family has been a significant source of support for Jordyn, particularly during his recovery from a season-ending leg injury in 2022. The sources describe a close-knit family that prioritizes attending their sons’ games, a tradition John noted began when the boys were in third grade

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Jordyn Tyson’s parents?

Jordyn Tyson’s parents, John Tyson and Sandra Brown, are American. Based on their background and family values, it’s also likely they are Christian.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordyn Tyson’s career

Tyson’s college career has been a study in transformation. After flashing big-play ability as a true freshman at Colorado in 2022—where he played in nine games, led the team with 470 receiving yards on 22 catches, and scored five total touchdowns. But instead of fading into the transfer portal abyss, Tyson made a bet on himself and landed in Tempe.

That decision paid off in 2024 in a big way. Tyson torched defenses to the tune of 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, emerging as ASU’s go-to playmaker before a late-season injury in the second half of the Nov. 30 rivalry game against Arizona cut his campaign short. A three-star prospect by 247 Composite ranked him as the No. 172 WR in the class. In his senior season, he helped Allen to an 11-3 record and No. 8 ranking in the top division in Texas. He had 80 catches for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.