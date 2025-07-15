Who Are Kamari Moulton’s Parents? All About His Mother Latavia Moulton and Father Kirk Moulton

If you’re looking for the next unmissable Big Ten back, cue the green monster. Nicknamed after ‘The Hulk’, Kamari Moulton is quietly powering up in Iowa City. When the Iowa Hawkeyes released their initial 2024 depth chart, one name above all raised eyebrows: redshirt freshman Moulton sitting atop the RB room. By season’s end, it wasn’t a fluke. Moulton played in 12 games, started two, and rushed for 473 yards on just 84 carries—an efficient 5.6 yards per carry. He ripped off a 68-yard burst at one point and found the end zone three times. His explosion earned him Iowa’s 2024 Next Man In Award on offense.

The Fort Lauderdale product came north from Cardinal Gibbons High, where he helped lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Florida state championships as a sophomore and junior. His prep résumé included an 18-touchdown season that still shares a school record, a captain’s role his senior year, and 800 yards with another nine scores his final fall. A versatile threat who also caught 10 passes and ran track in high school, Kamari Moulton brought a balanced profile to Iowa’s system. Now a sophomore majoring in pre-business, Moulton is building something far bigger than a stat line. But behind the tape and touchdowns, there’s a story rooted in deep heartbreak and uncommon resilience.

Who are Kamari Moulton’s parents?

Kamari Moulton is the son of Latavia and Kirk Moulton, raised alongside siblings Keyara Wilkerson and Kaelin Moulton. But his journey took a traumatic turn during his junior year of high school. In 2021, Moulton lost both his mother and both grandmothers to COVID-19 in just over a month. “Getting through that was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Moulton shared. His mother passed away at age 38 on November 11, only 33 days after the death of her own mother—Kamari’s maternal grandmom.

Those weeks changed everything for the young back. “The first day, I really didn’t even know how to feel because a lot of people don’t even go through traumas like that,” he said. “So you don’t even know who to call to fall on. But I just had so much family and family friends there supporting me, and knowing that I could get through it. Their support really helped me through hard times.” That foundation—built not only on blood but on chosen family—helped carry him through the darkest chapters of his life.

Who is Kamari Moulton’s father, Kirk Moulton?

While less is publicly known about Kirk Moulton, he remains a part of Kamari’s life and story. In moments of tragedy and in celebration, fathers often show up in quiet but meaningful ways. Kirk is active on social media like Instagram and X, mostly posting content about college football and his family. On March 29, he uploaded an IG post of himself, taken during a run. The caption read: “5k run in you memory happy Heavenly Birthday Latvia.” Real love never dies, and a sportsman knows how to respect it.

Who was Latavia Moulton?

Latavia Moulton’s life blended ambition, care, and community. A native of Tallahassee, she graduated from Rickards High School and Florida State University. She later built a dual career—first as a Probation Officer for eight years, then in finance at Ad Henderson High School for the last five. Alongside that, she was an event planner and designer through her own venture, Rene Moulton, Inc. Latavia was more than just a mom; she was a mentor, a provider, and a dream-builder for her children. Kamari’s drive—to show up daily, push past pain, and strive for more—is cut from her cloth.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of his parents?

Kamari Moulton’s family is American, and likely Christian by background.