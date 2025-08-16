Who Are Kirby Smart’s Kids: All About Weston, Julia and Andrew Smart

When Kirby Smart’s kids are looking around for motivation, they do not have to go looking much far. Their father, Kirby, holds two back-to-back College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championships (2021, 2022), a 2017 CFP title game appearance, three SEC Championships, and eight New Year’s Six bowl games. Being the offspring of such a stalwart, fans are now inquisitive about Smart’s three kids: Weston, Julia, and Andrew.

Kirby Smart’s happy family of three kids

Smart married Mary Beth Smart in 2005. They soon gave birth to twins Weston and Julia, born on Feb. 8, 2008, and their youngest son, Andrew, born on May 25, 2012.

Weston Smart

Definitely, athletics run high in Smart’s family. But the couple has given equal importance to academics as well. And Welston has definitely made his parents proud, proving that he’s at the top of his Athens Academy class. Smart’s 20-year-old son, Weston, is a junior at the Watkinsville private school. While his head coach father kept chasing new heights in football, Weston scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, the highest score for students taking the achievement test.

He has grown up seeing his dad Kirby, and granddad Sonny Smart attached to the football sport. While the passion for the sport runs high in his blood, Weston also plays tennis. Turns out that he prefers to be away from the spotlight. He has kept a private profile on Instagram with only 1,543 followers and made only 5 posts. His bio only reads, “Athens, GA.”

But not everything is picture perfect as it appears to be. In May 2025, Smart revealed that his son, Weston, was facing a severe and life-threatening health crisis. As the Georgia head coach shared, “Weston is facing a fight that no child should ever have to face, and it’s a battle that no parent is ever prepared for. We are asking for your prayers, your support…” However, no proper information is available about what exactly happened to Smart’s son.

Julia Smart

Like her twin brother, Smart’s daughter, Julia, too, is a private person. She has 2,917 followers on Instagram and only 48 posts. Their father once shared a message for his kids: “I want my kids to learn the values of hard work and discipline. Football teaches you those things.” Not football, but Smart’s daughter has picked up soccer. The 49-year-old head coach is not quite familiar with the millennial things.

For instance, Smart once said, “I don’t know who Miley Cyrus is. What does she have to do with a wrecking ball?” But he surely does who Taylor Swift is. Thanks to his daughter, Julia, who is a die-hard Swiftie. So much so that she, accompanied by Smart’s wife and their elder son, traveled to Amsterdam to see Swift in concert in July, last year. During last year’s SEC Media Days, Smart said, “She is a huge Taylor Swift fan and took my twins there and said, if you’re going to go all around the world playing baseball, I’m going to go to Amsterdam and enjoy Taylor Swift.”

Andrew Smart

Andrew is the youngest son of Smart. The 17-year-old is often spotted in the Bulldogs camp as he shares a deep connection with Smart’s squad. More than others, Andrew has made Georgia tight end Darnell Washington his friend. As the player himself once recalled, “Andrew is like a little brother to me. I have plenty of nephews, and I’ve got two daughters, so I treat him like one of my own.”

Andrew, nicknamed Boogie, has an electrifying energy that is enough to light up a room he walks into. As Smart once said in an interview, “If you ever met him, you’d understand, he’s a Boogie, he’s just always moving, always on the run, and that name just kinda stuck. He’s a mess, I promise you that.” Like his dad, Smart’s youngest son has picked up the spotlight. Andrew is a pitcher in the class of 2030 prospect. Andrew plays for the Little League, has already given away Charlie Condon vibes in the Little League World Series. He bats right-handed and throws right-handed. That’s how Smart’s kids are stepping up and soaring on their own terms.