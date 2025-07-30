Who Are Lance Leipold’s Parents? All About His Father Ken Leipold & Mother Sonja Leipold

Lance Leipold has been recognized as one of the best coaches in the Big 12. Why so? After taking the reins of the Kansas Jayhawks football program since 2021, he stands as the 15th-best in the country. Now, this might not be much of an honor for power program head coaches. But for Leipold, whose program is still making a name for itself, it’s indeed a huge honor. When he was in charge of the Buffalo Bulls, Leipold led the program to a perfect 5-0 regular season and a MAC East Division title for the second time within a gap of three years. Before that, he explored assistant coaching roles at Nebraska, after serving as RB coach and OC in the Huskers fam. So, fans now want to know who Leipold found through thick and thin. His parents- dad Ken Leipold and mom Sonja Leipold.

Who are Lance Leipold’s parents?

Born on May 6, 1964, in Jefferson, Wisconsin, U.S., he was raised by loving parents, Ken and Sonja. Ken was a proud graduate of Horlick High. Later on, as he pursued higher studies at UW-Whitewater in education where he met his future wife, Sonja Stowe. They were married on August 15, 1959, while still in college.

While Lance Leipold, today, is known for his coaching talents, not many know, he played quarterback at Jefferson High School. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and an M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling from Wisconsin-Whitewater. However, his interest lay in football, and Leipold got his parents’ backing in pursuing his dreams. He also has a sister named Kristine.

Not much is known about Leipold’s mother. But his father, Ken, has been a household name in Jefferson, as he was a local basketball player. Back on February 25, 1955, Leipold’s father’s Horlick High School boys basketball team faced off against Kenosha during the Big Eight Conference championship. While his mate Paul Clausen was bogged down by a foot injury, Leipold’s dad took charge. No wonder he came with flying colors.

Ken exploded for 21 points long before the days of the 3-point shot, and the Rebels held on for a 68-57 victory. And behind such a victory were Leipold’s grandparents, who supported his dad throughout. As Ken once recalled, “I remember my mom and dad got there at like 5:30 so they could get into the place. That was a great experience.” When it comes to supporting their only son, Leipold, Ken followed the tradition.

What ethnicity are Lance Leipold’s parents?

The surname “Leipold” remains particularly frequent in the American Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the Kansas Jayhawks head coach grew up. Though no proper information is available on Leipold’s parents’ ethnicity, since they hail from Wisconsin, their ethnicity is American.

Inside Lance Leipold’s relationship with his parents

Not much information is available about Leipold’s relationship with his mother. But we know that he made his mother proud. As the head coach once said, “My mother (Sonja) told me how proud he was to introduce me to everybody.” However, his father, Ken, had a strong influence on his career. Leipold has 100 career victories faster than anyone in NCAA history. The foundation for that success was laid by his father.

Some of his fondest memories from childhood were when he accompanied his dad to the state boys basketball tournaments every March in Madison. As in an interview, Leipold once recalled, “We would always go to the first day of the state basketball tournament when I was in grade school. The Class A games were on Thursday, and when we left, we’d go to Jingles and he’d buy me a brat. We’d go to the two afternoon games, and then he’d take me to a nicer dinner. Thursday was always our day.”

So, Ken must have been living under the hope that his son, Lance Leipold, would follow in his father’s footsteps. As the proud dad once shared, “I actually thought his sport was going to be basketball. I mean, he knew the entire 84 feet of the court.” But when he chose football, that did not dampen the proud father’s support. With both his parents now passed, his father in February 2021 and his mother even before, Leipold keeps making them beam with pride from above.