Who Are Lane Kiffin’ Kids: All About Landry, Pressley and Monte Knox Kiffin

Lane Kiffin has never been far from headlines—whether for his daring play calls, high-profile coaching moves, or the occasional viral press conference moment. But away from the sidelines, the Ole Miss head coach has kept his most important role front and center: fatherhood. Kiffin shares three children—Landry, 20, Pressley, 18, and Knox, 16—with ex-wife Layla Kiffin, whom he married in 2004 and divorced in 2016. Despite the separation, the pair recently reconciled, and throughout the years, Kiffin has made clear that his family, more than football, is his anchor. Seeing his eldest daughter walk the same Oxford sidewalks he does has been a grounding experience for him.

Even during the turbulence of his coaching career, Lane Kiffin has emphasized that his children are his top priority. His world, he’s admitted, revolves around Landry, Pressley, and Knox. His sister Heidi once told USA Today that while Lane doesn’t get as much time as he’d like, he is “a great dad” who stays deeply involved in family. His parenting style, according to those close to him, is hands-on.

Landry Kiffin

Born on December 13, 2005, Landry Kiffin arrived during one of the most chaotic stretches of her father’s career. At the time, Lane was the head coach at USC, a role that came with constant pressure and scrutiny. When her parents divorced in 2016, Landry was just 10 years old. Yet, rather than fracturing the relationship, the split seems to have solidified her bond with her dad.

Today, Landry is carving her own path. With a social media presence of over 85,000 TikTok followers, she often features her father in lighthearted clips—evidence of the closeness that remains between them. Her personal life has even brushed against the football world; she previously dated backup quarterback Walker Howard before the two split. Now, Landry is pursuing a BBA in Real Estate at the University of Mississippi, choosing to study in the same town where her father coaches on Saturdays.

Pressley Kiffin

The middle child, Pressley, was born in 2007 in Oakland, California, at a time when Lane Kiffin was leading the Raiders. Unlike her older sister, who leans into social media, Pressley has focused on athletics. A standout 5’11” outside hitter, she played her high school volleyball at Mater Dei in California—one of the premier athletic programs in the country. She’s now committed to USC, where she will suit up in the 2025 class for Mizuno Long Beach Volleyball. Her blend of size, skill, and upside has positioned her as a player to watch on the national scene. The OM coach shares a friend-like relationship with his 2nd born, filled with playful jabs. Once, while shopping, Lane pretended to have a heart attack when he heard how much his daughter spent at Zara.

Monte Knox Kiffin

The youngest, Monte Knox—who goes by Knox—was born on January 13, 2009. Unlike his sisters, Knox has chosen to follow directly in his father’s professional footsteps. A rising QB prospect in the 2026 class, he has already drawn attention for his poise and arm strength. He began making waves as the quarterback at Palos Verdes High School in California before transferring to Oxford High School, where he will now play just a few miles from his dad’s office. Clips of his deep-ball accuracy and pocket presence have already found their way across social media, adding to the buzz.

Lane’s relationship with Knox has been particularly visible. From tossing the football around on game days to posting side-by-side practice videos, their connection radiates. While custody of the children was originally granted to Layla following the divorce, Lane and Layla’s commitment to co-parenting has allowed Knox—and his sisters—to thrive. Recently, Lane confirmed that Layla and Knox relocated from the West Coast to Oxford, a move that gives father and son more shared time and keeps football very much a family affair.