Who Are Mark Gronowski’s Parents? All About Deborah and Ray Gronowski

Mark Gronowski’s football career has been defined by resilience and steady progression. The Iowa quarterback, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State, made his Hawkeyes debut in 2025 and accounted for two touchdowns, showcasing the poise that made him one of the most decorated signal-callers at the FCS level. In 2024, he powered the Jackrabbits to a 12-3 record and an FCS semifinal appearance, throwing for 2,721 yards and 23 touchdowns. That production followed a standout prep career at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois. Now a graduate nondepartmental student at Iowa, Gronowski carries not only his own ambition but also the values instilled by a deeply athletic family.

Who are Mark Gronowski’s parents?

Mark Gronowski is the son of Ray and Deborah (Deb) Gronowski, who have shaped his journey both on and off the field. His father, Ray, was a QB at Drake University, passing down both the technical knowledge and competitive mindset needed to succeed under center. Athletics run through the entire family tree.

Mark’s sister, Sarah, played softball at Butler, while his older brother, Ryan, competed as a flag football Special Olympian. Deborah has long recalled how Mark’s drive was evident even in his earliest years. “I always thought that he’d be athletic because I think he rode a two-wheeler at the age of three,” she said. “I’ve got pictures of him, we took the training wheels off and he just took off and he was three on a two-wheeler.”

Where did Deborah and Ray Gronowski meet?

While the specific details of how Deborah and Ray met are not publicly documented, the family’s roots trace back either to their time at Drake or within their shared hometown circles. Regardless, their bond created a foundation that nurtured their children’s competitive spirits.

What is the ethnicity of Mark Gronowski’s parents?

Ray and Deborah Gronowski are white Americans. While the exact mix of their family’s heritage has not been publicly disclosed.

Inside Mark Gronowski’s relationship with his parents

For Mark Gronowski, football has always been a bridge to his father. His relationship with Ray extends far beyond stories of college days at Drake—it shaped his entire trajectory as a QB. “When I was younger, he gave me my love for football,” Mark said. “He was my first coach, first offensive coordinator, growing up. I knew that I wanted to be a quarterback at that moment.” That early tutelage instilled the fundamentals of the position while also fueling a competitive spirit that would carry him from Neuqua Valley to South Dakota State and eventually into the Big Ten spotlight at Iowa.

Deborah’s role has been equally impactful, guiding not only Mark but the entire Gronowski household through the chaos of raising three athletic kids. She recalls the grind with humor and warmth. “I joke with my kids, I’m like, ‘You guys were all born on bleachers,’” she said. The statement captures the reality of a family that spent its weekends at diamonds, courts, and fields across the Midwest. Today, with Sarah, Ryan, and Mark all grown, those long days of youth competition have transformed into stories that still resonate.