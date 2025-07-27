Who Are Omari Kelly’s Parents? All About Albert Kelly and Kendra Kelly

If there’s a blueprint for how to reboot your career with style, Omari Kelly may have just written it. Once a four-star recruit out of Hewitt-Trussville High in Alabama, Kelly started his college football journey at Auburn, a program where expectations often swallow potential. But it was his transfer to Middle Tennessee State that flipped the script. The former track sprinter turned WR with one year of eligibility left is now a senior at Michigan State Spartans. The pillars were strong throughout, which in-turn made him the beast he is today. Let’s meet them.

Who are Omari Kelly’s parents?

Omari Kelly is the son of Kendra Kelly and Albert Kelly. Additionally, one source mentions a “Chris Kelly” as part of Omari’s parental figures, suggesting a possible blended family or additional guardian, though no further clarification is provided.Omari also has three siblings: DeMarcus, ShaMart, and DeMario. While their personal details remain mostly private, what’s clear is that the Kelly family supported Omari’s rapid rise from a high school star to one of Middle Tennessee’s most dynamic players.

Who is Omari Kelly’s Father, Albert Kelly?

Not much information is publicly known about Albert Kelly’s background, but people have always noted his presence in Omari’s story. While Albert has remained out of the spotlight, his name continues to be part of the foundation that shaped a gifted athlete who thrives on discipline and drive.

Who is Omari Kelly’s mother, Kendra Kelly?

Like Albert, Kendra Kelly also tends to keep a low profile. What we do know is that she has played a foundational role in Omari’s journey from Trussville to the college football stage. Kendra, along with Chris Kelly, helped raise a multi-sport athlete who never lost sight of his goals—even during his quieter stint at Auburn.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Omari Kelly’s parents?

Omari Kelly previously lived in Jesup, Georgia, and attended Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, suggesting that his parents likely resided in the United States during his upbringing, which may imply American nationality. However, this is not directly confirmed. No information is provided about their ethnic backgrounds.

Omari Kelly’s college football journey has been one of growth, patience, and breakout potential. He came out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama as a highly rated four-star recruit, flashing serious athleticism as a multi-sport athlete. But once he got to Auburn, playing time was hard to come by. Across two seasons there, he totaled just five catches in a deep receiver room. Looking for a bigger role, Kelly transferred to Middle Tennessee State—and that’s where things changed.

In 2024, he exploded with 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns, including a massive 239-yard, three-TD game against Western Kentucky. He also showed off his special teams value with a 61-yard punt return score. The performances earned him All-CUSA honors and a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Now, with one year of eligibility left, he’s headed to Michigan State, ready to compete in the Big Ten. Coaches expect him to play a key role in their receiving corps, thanks to his catch radius and knack for big plays. If he can clean up some consistency issues, Kelly might just become a game-changer in East Lansing. His rise is proof that sometimes, all a player needs is the right opportunity.