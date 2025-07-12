Who Are Roderick Robinson’s Parents? Meet Roderick Robinson Sr. & Amber Robinson

If you’re looking for the future face of Georgia’s backfield, don’t be surprised if Roderick Robinson II steps into the spotlight. The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore RB has already shown flashes of his bruising, downhill style that UGA fans love. After he appeared in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech and earned reps in the SEC Championship vs. Texas in 2024, coaches have positioned Robinson to see a heavier workload in 2025. His physical traits and work ethic trace all the way back to Lincoln HS in San Diego, where he torched the California prep circuit with 2,378 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior.

That run included tying the CIF State Championship record with four touchdowns against powerhouse De La Salle. A consensus four-star recruit coached by David Dunn. Now under Kirby Smart, Robinson was one of the crown jewels of Georgia Bulldogs’ 2023 class. Depending on the outlet, he ranked as high as the No. 3 RB nationally (Rivals.com), a testament to just how elite his production and physical tools were out west. Now majoring in journalism in Athens, he’s bringing the same blend of power and patience that made him a national All-Star at the high school level to the SEC. Here’s all we know about his parents.

Who are Roderick Robinson’s parents?

Roderick Robinson II was raised in a supportive, football-loving household. His father, Roderick Robinson Sr., and his mother, Amber Robinson, have both played key roles in his life, even as geography has separated them. Amber and Roderick II’s younger sister, McKenlee McKnight, live in Greer, South Carolina, while extended family is spread across Georgia and Alabama.

His father, who has three other sons — Rashad (14), Riley (8), and Reylin (2) — is particularly vocal in his support, frequently posting and cheering from the sidelines. Amber, a licensed realtor, is equally visible in Roderick’s life. She’s shared moments from his childhood to his Georgia debut on social media, and she often attends in person on game days.

How did Roderick Sr. and Amber Robinson meet?

While few have shared details about how Roderick Sr. and Amber first met, it’s likely their paths crossed during Roderick Robinson’s early years in the Lincoln High community in California. Their relationship history may be private, but their joint commitment to co-parenting and supporting their son’s athletic career speaks volumes.

What ethnicity are Roderick Robinson’s parents?

Though no one has publicly discussed specific ethnic or religious affiliations, their values—like many football families across the South and West Coast—seem rooted in faith, community, and discipline.

Roderick Robinson’s relationship with his parents

Robinson’s bond with both parents is clear — it’s authentic and full of mutual pride. Whether it’s his dad’s crew braving travel delays on Airlines to make it to the SEC Championship in time or his mom sharing snapshots from the sidelines, the love runs deep. Robinson often posts photos with his parents, capturing quiet family dinners, birthday shoutouts, or big game days. It’s no surprise he thrives in Georgia’s culture of accountability and brotherhood.