Who Are Seth Davis’ Parents? Meet Don & Michele Davis

You know that kid who pops off for 300 yards and six touchdowns like it’s just another Friday night? That’s Seth Davis. And while his name lights up the Mississippi State stat sheet, the real story starts way off the field—in a car, in a shelter, in the relentless drive of two parents who never let the lights go out. Davis didn’t just rush his way into the SEC. He and his folks powered through every kind of adversity just to get him here. So, who raised this dawg? Let’s pull back the curtain.

Who are Seth Davis’ parents?

Seth Davis is the son of Dionelle “Don” Davis and Michele Davis, and his football journey is just as much theirs as it is his. His dad, Don, wasn’t just a casual football fan. He played semi-pro ball himself, a fullback with an eye for detail and a serious respect for the grind. That football DNA? It runs strong. Don coached Seth through the youth leagues, teaching him footwork, vision, and toughness—and not just the kind you need on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Michele Davis? She’s the kind of woman folks write songs about. Strong, steady, and the glue that held everything together when times got tough—and trust, they were tough.

AD

What do Don Davis & Michele Davis do now?

Today, Don Davis still works behind the scenes, helping young athletes and staying connected to the game. His love for football didn’t end when Seth went D1—he just shifted roles from hands-on coach to sideline mentor. Though not in the limelight, his presence in Seth’s life remains loud and clear. Seth once said, “I use his football knowledge in my game, too, and it’s been great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑺𝒆𝒕𝒉💫 (@thes3thdavis) Expand Post

Michele, on the other hand, keeps it lowkey—no social media hustle, no press features. But her impact is anything but invisible. While there’s no public record of what she does now, her past speaks volumes. This is a woman who weathered storms and still came out with a smile. Seth’s success is her legacy. Quiet strength. Loud results.

What ethnicity are Seth Davis’ parents?

Seth Davis comes from a strong African-American heritage, and that identity is a core part of who he is, on and off the field. His parents, Don and Michele, share that background and have raised Seth with a deep sense of pride in his roots. Whether it was Don breaking down film or Michele teaching resilience through example, the culture was always part of the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their approach to parenting was never just about football. It was about staying grounded. Staying humble. And always remembering where you came from. For Seth, that foundation plays into everything—his work ethic, his focus on academics, and his poised, no-drama persona.

Inside Seth Davis’ relationship with his parents

Let’s be real—the kind of player Seth is doesn’t just come from talent. It comes from people pouring into you. And that’s exactly what Don and Michele did. His relationship with his dad is rooted in the game. From early morning drills to breakdowns of SEC matchups, Don’s football mind has helped shape Seth’s IQ on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when it comes to the heart? During the darkest chapters of their story, when things were tight and hope was tighter, Michele stood firm. Seth remembers. And now, with the 2025 season calling his name, he carries that fire with him.

Together, his parents gave him more than a shot at football. They gave him the tools to be a true sportsman, someone who is resilient, focused, and unshakable.