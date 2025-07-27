Who Are Steve Sarkisian’s Parents? All About Seb Sarkisian and Sally Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian is a second-chance success story. Ten years ago, the ground under his feet was still shaky. But who would have predicted that the same Sarkisian would be back with a thunder and be contending for national championships? He started playing for three seasons, 1997 to 1999, for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He was the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1996 and earned second-team All-America honors. Wrapping up his player chapter, his coaching journey gifted Sarkisian with more honors- 2020 Broyles Award winner, George Munger and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year awards. So, the college football world must be indebted to the ones who never stopped believing in Sarkisian. And that’s his parents- father Seb Sarkisian and mother Sally Sarkisian.

Who are Steve Sarkisian’s parents?

Born in Torrance, California, he was raised by loving parents, Seb and Sally. Sarkisian says his first memory of football was watching Bears running back Walter Payton leaping over a pile of bodies into the end zone. His early memories are running upstairs and leaping over his parents’ bed, pretending to be a football star.

University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian listens during the introductory news conference of baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024.

As Sarkisian kept on pinning for the jersey of his football heroes, his parents sweetly obliged. He was lucky to have his mother around all day, as Sally was a homemaker. On the other hand, Sarkisian’s father, Seb, was an engineer who moved from Boston to California. Sarkisian grew up in a large family and is the youngest of his parents’ seven children.

While growing up, Sarksian’s parents had implanted within him the empathy and a sense of responsibility to give back to society. Even though no information is available about Seb and Sally’s charitable endeavors, Sarkisian is making his parents proud. In May 2025, he pledged his entire one-year contract extension and $250,000 bonus to charities focused on homelessness and local relief efforts in Austin. The Longhorns’ head coach donated $100,000 to support graduate students in the College of Education who aspire to teach in Washington state public schools.

Where did Seb Sarkisian and Sally Sarkisian meet?

While Sarkisian was born in California, his father does not have any roots in the US. Seb was born and raised in Tehran, Iran. When Seb was 18 years old, he immigrated to the United States to attend college and pursue higher studies. Coming to Sarkisian’s mother, Sally grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. However, she is of Irish descent. So, it’s presumed that Sarkisian’s parents met in Boston. The couple eventually settled in Boston briefly before relocating to Torrance, California, where their youngest child, Steve, was born.

What is the ethnicity of Steve Sarkisian’s parents?

Hailing from Tehran, Iran, Sarkisian’s father is of Armenian heritage. His nationality is Iranian-American. The Longhorns’ head coach’s mother, Sally, is of Irish descent and is an American national. That makes Sarkisian have a mixed ethnicity, half-Armenian. When it comes to his religion, the Longhorns head coach follows Christianity, specifically Catholicism.

Inside Steve Sarkisian’s Relationship with His Parents

Back in 2021, before the Longhorns’ opening game against Louisiana, Sarkisian revealed talks he’s had with his parents leading up to his debut. And what the head coach said would make you go ‘Aww.’ “I talked to them a couple of days ago, actually. I try to check in about once a week. The one thing about my parents is I’m still their baby,” confessed Sarkisian. “I know that’s crazy to think, but I still am.” He also claimed that while he himself often falls short in writing through the news write-ups about himself, his parents are always updated.

He further shared, “My mom will probably want to watch it by herself and nobody around. She might not have the most choice words for me, or the refs, or the other team, whatever else – but that’s just a mom being a mom. That’s what parents are.” And what about his dad?

There will not be any supporters rooting for Sarkisian as consistently as his father. Ahead of Texas’ showdown against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, he had FaceTimed them. The head coach shared, “My dad, for the longest time, stood on the sidelines with me, and obviously, he’s getting older. He’s getting ready to turn 89, but they’re our biggest fans, our biggest supporters. I love touching base with them.”

Rooted in love and resilience, Steve Sarkisian’s rise reflects the quiet strength of his parents. Their support helped shape not just a coach, but a story of redemption.