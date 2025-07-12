Who Are Tayven Jackson’s Parents? All About His Mother Karla and, Father Ray Jackson

Tayven Jackson didn’t just arrive on Indiana’s campus with a high school pedigree — he came with legacy-level expectations. The redshirt freshman transfer QB from Greenwood, Indiana, made seven appearances for the Indiana Hoosiers in 2024, including one start, while throwing for 349 yards, four touchdown, and 1 INT. His stat line may not scream breakout yet. The former Tennessee Vols signal caller saw time in three games with the Vols in 2022.

His pre-college résumé was dazzling. Jackson was a consensus four-star recruit across ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. At Center Grove High School, he helped lead his team to back-to-back undefeated IHSAA Class 6A state titles, stacking 28 straight wins across his junior and senior seasons. A Nike Elite 11 finalist and Indiana Football Coaches Association all-state selection, Jackson finished his prep career with 4,813 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, becoming CGHS’s all-time passing leader. Also lettered in basketball and track and field. He’s not the only athlete in the family either. His older brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, starred at Indiana before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Tayven Jackson’s parents?

Tayven Jackson is the son of Karla and Ray Jackson, a household where competitive spirit and athletic bloodlines run deep. Ray, his father, has a decorated football background, while his older brother Trayce became a college basketball icon in Bloomington before launching his NBA career. Davis played from 2019 to 2023 for the Hoosiers and now suits up for the Warriors after being selected 57th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. For Tayven, sports aren’t just part of life—they are the family business.

AD

Who is Tayven Jackson’s father, Ray Jackson?

Ray Jackson is no stranger to bright lights or hard yards. His football journey started at Michigan, where he spent two seasons before transferring to the University of Cincinnati. As a Bearcat, Ray led the Big Ten in rushing attempts in 2000 with 201 carries and wrapped up his college career with 346 carries for 1,400 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His relentless style, combined with downhill physicality, earned him a look from the NFL despite going undrafted in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ray’s professional arc was winding but rich in experience. He spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2003 and later joined the Tennessee Titans that same season for his only taste of NFL game action. In 2004, Ray played for the Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe, extending his career with a passport and a purpose. He went on to grind through the indoor leagues, joining the Cincinnati Marshals in 2006 and the Cincinnati Commandos of the Continental Indoor Football League in 2010. That kind of football persistence undoubtedly influenced the toughness and mental fortitude that Tayven brings under center.

Who is Tayven Jackson’s mother, Karla?

While public details about Karla Jackson remain limited, her presence is no less impactful. Behind every great athlete is a support system, and Karla has been that steady anchor, through travel ball, camps, and quarterback competitions. Her role in shaping Tayven’s character and discipline deserves as much credit as the genetics passed down from Ray.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Tayven’s parents?

Tayven Jackson’s parents are American, and based on family and cultural ties, they are likely of Christian faith. Their values, reflected in the work ethic and humility of their sons, have helped shape both Tayven and Trayce into high-character athletes with elite potential.