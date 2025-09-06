Who Are Thomas Castellanos’ Parents? All About Late Father & Mother Yukia Harris

The Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos had revved up the heat before the Alabama face-off with his On3 interview. “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” said the quarterback. And guess what? Castellanos has proved that he not only talks big but walks big too after leading the Seminoles to a 31-17 victory over the Crimson Tide. The fighting spirit within himself deserves all the credit. As Castellanos is in the limelight after completing 9 of 14 passes, running for 152 yards in his Florida State debut, fans might be interested in knowing about his pillars of strength, his parents.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Thomas Castellanos’ parents?

Castellanos was born on August 26, 2003, in Miami, Florida. However, the quarterback later grew up in Waycross, Georgia. His mother’s name is Yukia Harris. Unfortunately, there is no widely published or verified information revealing his father’s name. Some publications state that he was named Dirt, who passed away when the quarterback was only three years old. Thereafter, he was raised by his mother, Yukia. In that case, Castellanos had a tough childhood where his mother had to raise him along with 10 other siblings. The quarterback was the seventh among 11 children in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ACC Football Kickoff Jul 24, 2024 Charlotte, NC, USA Boston College Eagles quarteback Thomas Castellanos speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Charlotte Hilton Charlotte Uptown NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20240724_gma_db2_0250

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where did Yukia Harris and his father meet?

Not much information is available about where Castellanos’ parents met. His father passed away in 2006. Following his father’s passing, Castellanos relocated to South Georgia with his family.

AD

What is the ethnicity of Thomas Castellanos’ parents?

The Florida State quarterback’s last name, Castellanos, which comes from his father, is a traditional Spanish name, implying Spanish heritage. On the other hand, her mother, Yukia, even though she was born in Miami, Florida, had McCullough as his maiden name. So, turns out that she has Irish and Scottish roots. In that case, Castellanos, even though he is a native of Waycross, Georgia, belongs to a mixed ethnicity.

Inside Thomas Castellanos’ relationship with his parents

Behind what Castellanos is today, his mother, Yukia, has played an immense role. Being the sole breadwinner in the family, she took up the job as an Office Assistant at Nurse-Family Partnership. At the same time, she pursued nursing studies at Miami Dade College-Wolfson Campus, managing a family of 11. So, when it comes to finding his role model, Castellanos did not have to look outside; he had his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She went through this toil every day to ensure that her children always had food to eat. In an interview, Castellanos did not forget to express gratitude to his mother, “I’m very thankful for her. She’s the reason I am who I am today.” While Yukai filled some of the gap to not make Castellanos realize his father’s absence, there was someone else in the family who played a father figure in the quarterback’s life.

That was none other than Thomas Castellanos’ elder brother, Akeem Jones. It was he who inspired the quarterback to develop a strong interest in football from an early age, with Akeem playing a role model. He was just one call away, as Castellanos used to chat with him in odd hours at 2:30 a.m. But fate had other plans. Two days after Christmas in 2021, right before he ventured to college, Castellanos’ oldest brother, Akeem Jones, passed away. So, every step forward is for them, his late father, his brother, and the mother whose fight gave him the chance to shine.